Reigning All-Ireland hurling champions Tipperary will take on beaten Leinster finalists Galway in a tantalising quarter-final clash this Saturday.

The other quarter-final encounter will see beaten Munster finalists Waterford renew their rival with Clare.

The Premier County were disappointing in their opening championship clash of 2020, falling to a nine-point defeat to John Kiely’s Limerick.

However, they got their championship back on track against a spirited Cork side. They beat the Rebels 2-18 to 1-17 at the LIT Gaelic Grounds on Saturday evening.

Galway started their Leinster campaign on the right foot with a comfortable win over Davy Fitzgerald’s Wexford. However, they came up just short against Kilkenny on Saturday evening.

The Tribesmen should be confident going into their quarter-final with Tipperary though, with the defending All-Ireland champions not yet looking like the force they were last summer.

Waterford and Clare promises to be another mouth-watering clash, with the Deise much-improved compared to last season’s winless campaign.

Clare’s Tony Kelly will be the one to watch this Saturday however, with the Ballyea man in unstoppable form so far, putting 1-15 past Wexford in their All-Ireland qualifier.

Both quarter-finals will be played at neutral venues on Saturday, with further details to be confirmed by the GAA.

Should both Clare and Tipperary prevail a draw will be required as each side has already played Limerick in this year’s championship as repeat matches are avoided where possible.

Meanwhile, in the football championship, there are three provincial finals for viewers to enjoy this weekend.

Gaelic Football action

Croke Park will play host to the Leinster football final, with reigning five-time All-Ireland champions Dublin taking on their old rivals Meath at 7pm.

Sunday kicks off at 1.30 pm with the surprise Munster finalist pairing of Cork and Tipperary at Pairc Ui Chaoimh.

The Ulster football championship final brings down the curtain on the weekend’s GAA action, with Donegal taking on Cavan at the Athletic Grounds in Armagh.

