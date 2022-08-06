Tipperary’s Dillon Quirke passes away at the age of 24

Tipperary hurler Dillon Quirke has died at the age of 24 after falling ill during a club match at Semple Stadium.

Quirke was playing for Clonoulty Rossmore in their Tipperary Hurling Championship encounter with Kilruane McDonaghs at Semple Stadium when he became ill.

The 24-year-old was taken to Tipperary University Hospital in Clonmel where he sadly passed away. Tipperary GAA have called off all of the county’s hurling championship matches this weekend as a mark of respect to Qurike.

Tributes have poured in for the Tipperary hurler, who made his inter-county debut in a league game back in 2020. Quirke had also won the All-Ireland Minor and U21 Championship with the Premier County in 2016 and in 2018.

Shortly after making his debut for Tipperary in January 2020, in which he scored five points and picked up the man of the match award, Qurike described the achievement as a “dream come true”.

Previous health scare.

Quirke also revealed that his debut for Tipperary had been delayed, after he took a break from hurling in 2019 due to being diagnosed with a heart condition, myocarditis.

“The lining of your heart gets swollen, it comes under stress, it can often happen when your immune system is low,” Quirke explained in 2020.

“I collapsed at home one day after work and I went down to hospital and after a good few tests, they eventually found out what was the problem. I had to take away physical contact, no training for three months and then I was able to come back in.

“I collapsed and then I came back after three months and I collapsed again and was taken down in the ambulance again. That’s why I had to take a break.

“I was coming back in last year and the boys had their hard preseason in and I just wasn’t able to catch up so I thought it was best to take a break for the year.”

Dillon Quirke played a crucial role for Tipperary this year.

Quirke started in all four of Tipperary’s Munster Hurling Championship games this year, having clearly impressed Colm Bonnar during his time in charge of the county.

The 24-year-old was set to become a key player for Tipperary in the years to come after proving he was well and truly up to championship standard in 2022.

Read More About: Dillon Quirke, tipperary gaa