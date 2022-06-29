Tiernan Kelly’s club issues strong defence of Armagh player after eye-gouging incident

Clann Éireann have come out strongly in support of Tiernan Kelly after the Armagh player was seen to have eye-gouged Galway’s Damien Comer at Croke Park.

Kelly, who wasn’t included in Armagh’s match-day panel in Sunday’s All-Ireland quarter-final against Galway, has been the subject of much criticism after his actions during an on-field brawl which occurred after full time between the two sides.

The Armagh player is currently sidelined with a blood clot issue, although he now faces a lengthy ban from the game as the eye-gouging incident was clearly shown by the RTE cameras at Croke Park.

A decision is yet to be made however, and Kelly’s club Clann Éireann have called for people to stop casting judgement on the incident before a verdict is reached, while condemning the “vilification” of their player on social media.

Clann Éireann back Tiernan Kelly.

“As a club, the well-being of our playing members is of the utmost importance to us. As a club, and a family, we will support and protect Tiernan and his family from those who don’t know him,” the statement reads.

“The vilification of Tiernan on social media over the last few days has been both unjust and unfair. Tiernan has been, and always will be, a great ambassador for our club.

“Anyone who knows him, will know the dedication and hard work he puts into both his club and county, along with the time he spends coaching and encouraging our young Gaels.

“His dedication to the GAA, both on the field and behind the scenes, has been nothing short of amazing. One moment does not define a man.

“The GAA will have its due process regarding the issue. We would ask people to let this process take place before making judgement.”

The Armagh player has contacted Galway to apologise.

Armagh great Oisín McConville was speaking on the Second Captains podcast the day after the game and revealed that Kelly had reached out to the Galway team to apologise for his actions.

Nonetheless, McConville believes the GAA will make a “huge example” out of Kelly, who is awaiting news on the severity of his upcoming sanction.

