Stephen Coen to take over from Aidan O’Shea as Mayo captain

Stephen Coen has been named as Mayo’s captain for 2022, taking over from Aidan O’Shea.

Mayo manager James Horan has announced that Stephen Coen will captain the county this year, while Patrick Durcan and Tommy Conroy have been named as vice captains for the season.

Coen is relatively young for a captain at the age of 26, although he has plenty of experience with the Mayo footballers, having made his senior debut for his county back in 2015.

The Hollymount Carramore club man also has plenty of experience as a captain, having led the Mayo minors and Mayo u21s to All-Ireland glory in 2013 and 2016 respectively.

Mayo will go to the well once again in 2022.

Last year’s All-Ireland Football Championship again ended in heartbreak for Mayo, as the westerners fell at the final hurdle for the sixth time in 10 years.

Mayo will take plenty of positives from last year, although they will have to learn to live without 2021 All-Stars young footballer of the year Oisin Mullin, who has signed for AFL team Geelong Cats.

Coen has two All-Ireland winners medals at underage level and will hope that he can add a senior All-Ireland medal to his collection this year.

Mayo Senior Football manager James Horan confirms captain for 2022 🟢🔴 See details Below 🔽https://t.co/pIE58tGkOW pic.twitter.com/N0z1bSHeK7 — Mayo GAA (@MayoGAA) January 2, 2022

Aidan O’Shea hands the captaincy over to Stephen Coen.

Although O’Shea will no longer captain Mayo, the veteran is still expected to play a major role for his county this year.

The Breaffy club man didn’t have the best of seasons last year, as he failed to have much of an impact in Mayo’s semi-final and final encounters with Dublin and Tyrone, but on his day he is still an excellent footballer.

O’Shea made his senior debut for Mayo all the way back in 2009, and has given no indication as of yet that he plans to retire any time soon.

