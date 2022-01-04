Sligo see off Leitrim in historic indoor senior county match

Sligo overcame a valiant effort from Leitrim in the first senior county GAA match to be played indoors at the NUIG Connacht GAA Air Dome.

The Air Dome, in Bekan, County Mayo, played host to the Connacht FBD League quarter-final between Sligo and Leitrim to break new ground for the GAA.

Tony McEntee’s Sligo saw off Andy Moran’s Leitrim by 1-21 to 1-17, in a high-scoring affair on an astroturf pitch in the air-inflated dome.

The GAA Air Dome will host the remaining three Connacht FBD League encounters this month, while Connacht’s pre-season hurling competition will also be played entirely at the indoor venue.

Sligo’s Niall Murphy was the star of the show.

Sligo forward Niall Murphy made the most of the perfect conditions at the €3.1 million indoor facility, as he scored 1-10 to set up a semi-final encounter with Roscommon in the Connacht FBD League.

Murphy got his side off to a great start, as Sligo led 1-8 to 0-4 after 20 minutes, but Leitrim fought back in the closing stages of the first half to level the game at 1-10 apiece by half time.

The second half played out much like the first, as Sligo stormed to a seven-point lead by the 57th minute, although Leitrim once again fought back, but were ultimately unsuccessful as the Yeats County won by four points.

When you need a photographer to get you a different angle of a venue ahead of a game, such as the @ConnachtGAA dome seen here ahead of tonight’s game between @LeitrimGAA and @sligogaa, you need @INPHOjames! 📸😉 pic.twitter.com/K4t8GNRyyc — Inpho Photography (@Inphosports) January 3, 2022

Andy Moran gets off to a decent start as Leitrim boss.

Former Mayo footballer Andy Moran has reasons to be positive after his first game as an inter-county manager, as Leitrim showed plenty of fight at the Air Dome.

Moran has a tall order on his hands in turning Leitrim’s fortunes around, after they failed to win a game in either Division 4 of the Allianz League or the All-Ireland Championship last year, but he certainly won’t be discouraged yet.

Sligo and Roscommon will meet on Saturday, while Galway and Mayo face off in the other semi-final, before the final is played on Friday, January 14th.

