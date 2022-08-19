Six red cards shown after mass brawl between Kilcoo and Burren

Six red cards were handed out after a mass brawl which took place between Kilcoo and Burren in the Down Division One league final.

Burren were crowned as Down Division One champions after they claimed a 1-12 to 0-7 win against reigning All-Ireland Club Champions Kilcoo, although the game was marred by ugly scenes in the second half.

Both sides ended the game with 12 men, as Kilcoo trio Jerome Johnston, Ryan Johnston and Sean Og McCusker were sent off, while Burren’s Odhran Murdock, Danny Magill and Ryan Magill were also given their marching orders.

Footage of the incident captured by Down TV has emerged online, and shows that the brawl briefly dissipated, before it broke out again in the middle of the pitch and ultimately ended up spilling over the sidelines.

The brawl was bad enough that one of the Down TV commentators remarked that “This game is going to be abandoned,” although play was able to resume when things finally calmed down.

Suspensions could hit both teams hard ahead of championship openers.

Both teams will be fearful that they will be hit with player suspensions ahead of the first round of the Down Senior Football Championship.

Kilcoo will begin their defence of their Down, Ulster and All-Ireland Championship titles against Clonduff, while Burren will face Mayobridge in their championship opener.

Burren will take plenty of confidence from their comfortable win against Kilcoo, although being without some key players for the first round of the championship would be far from ideal.

For Kilcoo, they’ll be hoping that the eight-point loss to Burren was a blip as they aim to win major honours again, having been crowned as All-Ireland Club Champions for the first time in their history in February.

Kilcoo have dominated the Down Football Championship for the last decade, as they’ve crowned as their county’s champions in nine of the last 10 years.

