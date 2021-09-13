Siobhán McGrath delights in Galway’s All-Ireland Camogie Championship triumph

Siobhán McGrath described Galway’s All-Ireland Camogie triumph as a “dream come true” after the youngster scored a late goal to seal the win against Cork.

Galway won the All-Ireland for the second time in three years yesterday, as they saw off Cork by 1-15 to 1-12 in a tense fixture at Croke Park.

While Galway last won the championship in 2019, yesterday’s win was the first time that 21-year-old McGrath got her hands on the O’Duffy Cup, having watched her sisters do it in previous years.

McGrath was speaking to RTE after the game and described how sweet it was to finally taste All-Ireland glory herself.

“I can’t really put it into words right now. We knew coming up here that it was going to be nip and tuck,” McGrath said.

“We played them in the league this year and it went to extra-time so we knew coming down here that it was going to be right down to the wire and that’s what it was today.

“This is what you dream of, growing up in Galway. This is my first All-Ireland and it’s so, so sweet. I was there in 2013 watching my sisters – I was on the line here doing the water when they won in 2013.

“I suppose that really put it into reality – what it would be like to win it. It’s a dream come true. I can’t believe it.”

Galway's Siobhan McGrath scored 1-02 to win here first All-Ireland, having had a taste of success previously.

The Tribeswomen aren’t done yet.

Galway can now rank themselves among the most successful sides to have ever played the sport, having won two finals in three years, while they lost narrowly to Kilkenny in the decider last year.

However, Galway manager Cathal Murray was speaking to RTE after the game and insisted that the Tribeswomen need to win at least one more championship before being known as one of the greats.

“Tipperary are coming, I don’t think they got the credit they deserved. I think Kilkenny were in the minor final and I think they won the minor and they were in the Intermediate final today, so they’re coming as well,” Murray said.

“So it’s going to take a lot of work to stay ahead of the rest. But it’s great to be up there. But we probably need to win another All-Ireland if we want to be called a great team.”

