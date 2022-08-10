Shane Walsh hoping move to Kilmacud Crokes can prolong his career

Shane Walsh has explained that he hopes his move to Kilmacud Crokes will prolong his career by cutting down on travel time.

The Galway star has been at the centre of attention in recent days as Walsh has put in a request to transfer from Kilkerrin/Clonberne to last year’s All-Ireland Club finalists Kilmacud Crokes.

Kilkerrin/Clonberne chairman Ian Hynes has said the club will fight the transfer, insisting they are making a stand for small rural clubs against big clubs from Dublin.

Walsh, who is currently living and studying in Dublin, was speaking to Off The Ball and explained that travelling back and forth from Galway to Dublin had started to take a toll on him.

“It’s circumstantial, the fact that I’m not 21 years of age any more and kind of flying around the place, that was probably a big part of me moving up to Dublin, going back to college and that,” Walsh explained.

“It didn’t really stem until probably around February, March time, I started to pick up a couple niggles around my hips and my back. It was starting to take the enjoyment out of it. I was coming up and sometimes I wasn’t able to train.

“There’s nothing worse, you’re driving two and a half hours down the road and then you’re tight and not able to train and you’re literally getting physio and coming back up again. For me, anyone that knows me knows I love playing football.

“That’s what it’s all about for me. I want to play football for as long as I can. It might have taken 21 years for Galway to get to an All-Ireland Final. I mightn’t be able to go another 21 years playing football but I love the idea of it.

“For me this is a personal decision, I’m hoping it prolong my career, shortening the travel distance for the period I’m up in Dublin. But as I said, I’ll be back down to Kilkerrin-Clonberne in the future.”

The transfer is yet to be confirmed.

Walsh is hoping that the transfer goes through in time for him to play for Kilmacud Crokes in this year’s Dublin Football Championship, although a decision has yet to be made on his case.

The 29-year-old was in superb form for Galway in this year’s championship, and he showed he can mix it with the best as he scored nine points in a losing effort against Kerry in the All-Ireland final.

If Walsh does play for Kilmacud Crokes this year, he would gave the Dublin club a huge boost as they look to go one step further than last season and become All-Ireland club champions for a third time.

