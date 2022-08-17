Shane Walsh still loves his club as much as ever despite transfer controversy

Shane Walsh’s love for Kilkerrin/Clonberne hasn’t changed amid the ongoing controversy surrounding his pending transfer to Kilmacud Crokes.

Walsh caught the headlines the week after Galway’s defeat to Kerry in the All-Ireland final as it was reported that he was attempting to transfer away from his local club to Kilmacud Crokes in Dublin.

In response, Kilkerrin/Clonberne chairman Ian Hynes came out to say the club would “fight all the way” to block the move, although he later struck a more conciliatory tone by saying he would shake Walsh’s hand if the transfer goes through.

The Galway star lives and studies in Dublin, and has previously explained that he intends to transfer to Kilmacud Crokes in order to cut down on travel time and prolong his football career.

Walsh was speaking after being named the PwC GAA/GPA Player of the Month for July/August and admitted that while he feels the situation could have been handled better, it hasn’t changed his love for the club.

Shane Walsh on his pending transfer to Kilmacud Crokes.

“It’s challenging enough beacuse it’s a sensitive topic. No one can control anyone’s actions, no one can control anyone. At the end of the day you’re your own person,” Walsh said.

“Could it have been handled better? Possibly, yeah. But it’s not an easy topic to discuss. That’s the way it is, unfortunately. Look, these things happen.

“For me, it doesn’t change my love for the club. At the end of the day it’s where I learned my trade. That’s where I put all my work in to make the grade for Galway and to excel at club level. I’m always going to be thankful to my club for that.”

Walsh has been busy since news of his pending transfer broke, having gone on holidays to Spain, before attending his friend’s wedding, and is now back in Dublin, having not returned home since then.

As a result, Walsh hasn’t had the opportunity to talk to many of his team mates about the transfer and revealed that the club’s chairman has not been in touch with him either to try to convince him to stay with Kilkerrin/Clonberne.

“I haven’t had any word. Obviously I talked to our club secretary but, no, I’ve never had any discussion or conversation with our chairman or anyone in that kind of capacity,” Walsh explained.

“The only one I talked to was the secretary. That was just moreso about the formality side of things and what exactly the whole thing looks like. In fairness, he dealt with that very professionally.

“Other than that, I would have gotten a few nice text messages from people wishing me all the best with whatever happens. That was nice, because when they come from home like that, that’s what means the most to you.”

A stunning individual performance on a disappointing day for Galway.

Walsh was superb for Galway in the All-Ireland final against Kerry as he scored nine points, four of which were from play, although it ultimately wasn’t enough as the Kingdom ended their wait for the Sam Maguire.

While Walsh put in his best shift of the year, and perhaps even the best display of his career, he admitted that it was little consolation as Galway fell just short of All-Ireland glory.

“The team result is more important than the personal result. Obviously, you would love to play well every time you go out but at the same time you want to win as well. All-Ireland final day is about winning,” Walsh commented.

“You have to perform as a team. In fairness we did, I thought we played very well in the final. Probably the last 10 minutes our execution just let us down to see out the game. Just to get in front in that critical period where Kerry got in front.

“Nothing beats winning and unfortunately we didn’t come out on the right side of the result. Your personal performance becomes irrelevant in some regards.

“For me, every day I go out, I’m just trying to make my family proud and work for my team-mates, manager and the whole group. I think every player in our set-up does that.”

Shane Walsh is eager to finish the job with Galway.

While Galway’s season ended in disappointment, the Tribesmen made huge strides forward in 2022, as they secured promotion to Division One of the Allianz Leagues before reaching their first All-Ireland final since 2001.

Most of Galway’s panel were young children the last time the county were crowned as All-Ireland football champions, although the hunger is now stronger than ever for the playing group after coming so close to success.

“None of the group had played in an All-Ireland final. The only person person that could talk about one was Padraic [Joyce] and Divvo [John Divilly],” Walsh explained.

“For all of us to experience the build-up to it and supporters getting behind us, the good gestures before and after the game like the homecoming, it was lovely to see that.

“It has definitely whet the appetite for the group to get there again and finish the job. But there is work to be done. At the end of it all we fell short in the All-Ireland final.

“We realise that and we have to go back down, take the break we need and get back at it again then. Lads are eager to get going again whenever we do get going.”

PwC GAA/GPA Player of the Month for July/August in football, Shane Walsh of Galway, with his award at PwC offices in Dublin today.

