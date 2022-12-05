Shane Walsh intent on bringing Kilmacud one step further after Leinster triumph

Shane Walsh praised his team mate’s attitudes in training as Kilmacud Crokes claimed the Leinster Club Championship title with a win against The Downs.

Kilmacud Crokes ran out as comfortable winners on Sunday, as they secured a seven-point victory against The Downs of Westmeath in the Leinster Club Championship final.

Walsh was crucial to that success, as he scored nine points for the south Dublin club as Kilmacud booked a date against the Munster champions in the All-Ireland Club Championship semi-finals.

Having come agonisingly close to All-Ireland glory this year, Kilmacud’s players know exactly what it takes to win, apart from their star man in Walsh who joined the club just several months ago,

Speaking to TG4 after the game, Walsh lauded his team mate’s attitudes in training as Kilmacud went one step closer to becoming All-Ireland champions for a third time.

Shane Walsh on Kilmacud Croke’s attitude in training.

“I think it’s just the attitude to work. Every training session is dog eat dog,” Walsh said.

“It’s ferocious at training and that’s the sign of all the work the lads put in last year. They came so close but they want to go one step further.

“The Dublin Championship was very hard to get out of, then we had the Leinster Championship to take care of and we’ve taken care of that today.

“The next day now we’ve Newcastle West or Kerins O’Rahilly’s and that’s it. No one’s taking their eye off the ball at all.”

Lán Ama “No one has taken their eye off the ball at all” Is é Shane Walsh Laoch na hImeartha inniu! Taispeáinteas den scoth ó Shane inniu le 9 pointe – Comhghairdeas leat Shane!#GAABEO #TheToughest @GAA_BEO | @officialgaa | @gaaleinster | @AIB_GAA BEO/LIVE AR @TG4TV pic.twitter.com/bZ5Df8ncon — Spórt TG4 (@SportTG4) December 4, 2022

Plenty of work will be done over Christmas.

Kilmacud won’t be in action again until January, although the players are unlikely to be taking too much time off from training over the Christmas period.

Walsh and co. will play one of Newcastle West or Kerins O’Rahilly’s in the All-Ireland semi-final, with those two in action this Saturday in the Munster Championship final.

Reigning All-Ireland champions Kilcoo are also in action this weekend, as they take on Glen of Derry in the Ulster decider, while Moycullen overcame Tourlestrane in yesterday’s Connacht final.

Read More About: kilmacud crokes, shane walsh