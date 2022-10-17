Shane Walsh returns from ambulance to lead Kilmacud Crokes to Dublin title

Shane Walsh proved to be the difference between Kilmacud Crokes and Na Fianna after getting stitched up in the back of an ambulance.

Kilmacud Crokes had just a single point to spare against Na Fianna in a physical Dublin Football Championship final at Parnell Park, in which Walsh was named as man of the match after scoring four points.

The Galway star was forced off with a cut ear shortly before half time, but he returned after the break having been stitched up and scored three points in the second half.

Walsh was speaking to TG4 after the break and explained that he was desperate to put himself in the line of fire again while getting stitched up in the back of an ambulance.

Shane Walsh revels in Kilmacud Crokes’ Dublin Championship triumph.

“When I came up yesterday evening from home I just said, ‘Look, there’s a county final there to win.’ You just do whatever it takes and find a way to do it,” Walsh explained.

“When I sat in the ambulance I was just waiting to get back out there because there was a bit of an issue with getting the stitches done. I just couldn’t wait to get out there.

“Everyone’s been training so hard for a day like today and everybody was putting their bodies on the line. I just wanted to be out there with the lads doing that.”

Scór lánama Cill Mochuda Na Crócaigh 0-11

Na Fianna 0-10 Tá Laoch na hImeartha bronnta ar fhear na Gaillimhe Shane Walsh inniu. 👏 “Everyone was putting their bodies on the line and I just wanted to be out there with the boys doing that.”#GAABEO | @KCrokesGAAClub pic.twitter.com/kUlBgrKv2F — Spórt TG4 (@SportTG4) October 16, 2022

The Dublin champions will be aiming to go one step further this year.

Kilmacud Crokes came agonisingly close to winning the All-Ireland Club Football Championship last season, as a last-minute goal from Jerome Johnston in extra time saw Kilcoo of Down clinch the title.

Walsh’s arrival has certainly strengthened Kilmacud Crokes’ chances of winning the All-Ireland, although the club was dealt with a significant blow when Paul Mannion was ruled out for three months with an ankle injury.

Mannion is expected to be back in time for the All-Ireland series, although Kilmacud Crokes have a Leinster Championship campaign to worry about before that.

Read More About: kilmacud crokes, shane walsh