Shane McGuigan delights in proving doubters wrong after Derry triumph

Shane McGuigan has hit out at the media coverage of Derry after the Oak Leaf County claimed a thumping 14-point win against Clare in the All-Ireland quarter-final.

Derry beat some of the best teams in the country in order to be crowned as Ulster champions, although their attacking ability has been questioned, especially in the aftermath of the defensive tactics they used against Donegal.

While Clare may not be the toughest of opponents, Derry did show that they are well able to rack up a big score, as they notched five goals and 13 points at Croke Park.

Man of the match Shane McGuigan was speaking to Sky Sports after the game and took delight in Derry’s excellent attacking performance at the GAA headquarters.

Shane McGuigan on Derry’s attacking display.

“A good personal performance. It wasn’t easy out there in the first half, a lot of boys stood up. Clare were reacting well to the pressure we were putting on and we conceding two soft goals, but I’m happy enough with the performance,” McGuigan said.

“I think the stuff that we’ve been getting in the media has been quite unfair, to be honest. We pride ourselves on our defence but this is a 15 man game.

“Rory [Gallagher] always says, ‘In any other sport you defend as a team and you attack as a team.’ We haven’t changed from that at all. Just today in Croke Park, a lot of people were saying it wouldn’t suit our style.

“But I think we proved a lot of people wrong today.”

The Oak Leafers march on.

Derry were expected to beat Clare in their All-Ireland quarter-final meeting, although the manner of the victory certainly took some by surprise.

An All-Ireland final is well within reach for Derry, with a semi-final against the winner of tomorrow’s clash between Galway and Armagh to come in two weeks.

That game should prove to be a far bigger challenge for Derry than today’s encounter with Clare, although they are very much battle hardened after previous games against Tyrone, Monaghan and Donegal.

