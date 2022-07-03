Shane Dowling admits Limerick got the ‘marginal calls’ against Galway

Shane Dowling believes Galway have a right to feel aggrieved as Limerick got the benefit of marginal referee decisions in the All Ireland semi-final.

Limerick came out on top of a thrilling encounter at Croke Park, as a strong finish saw the reigning All-Ireland champions book their place in the final against Kilkenny after a three-point victory against Galway.

As always, there were a few contentious moments in what was a tense affair, with Galway manager Henry Shefflin incensed by a number of decisions that went against his side.

Former Limerick star Shane Dowling was speaking on RTE after the game and admitted that he would feel hard done by if he was a Galway supporter.

Shane Dowling on Limerick’s victory against Galway.

“With 15 minutes to go I didn’t know whether they’d be able to hang on. But the six years together, the togetherness, the bond they’ve created probably got them over the line for the finish,” Dowling said.

“But I must give huge credit to Galway. Henry [Shefflin] didn’t come up here, or the Galway players or anyone involved with Galway, they didn’t come up here to get a moral defeat. They wanted to win the game.

“They’ll be absolutely disgusted, and the thing about it is it was there for them to win. If I was a Galway man I probably would be a bit upset with the referee. Limerick probably got the marginal calls today.

“But listen, a semi-final, Limerick won, they’re in an All-Ireland final. It was a super game to get going into a final, they were made to work very, very hard.”

“If you’re in year one it’s very hard to get to a team in year five or six”. Shane Dowling credits Galway for bringing Limerick so close today, and feels Brian Cody will have seen some weaknesses to exploit for Kilkenny. #sundaygame pic.twitter.com/HJYMJlasmQ — The Sunday Game (@TheSundayGame) July 3, 2022

Kilkenny await in the final.

Most would have predicted that Limerick and Clare would play for a third time in this year’s championship in the All-Ireland final, but Kilkenny put the Banner county to the sword thanks to a magnificent display.

Galway came close to producing another upset with a win over Limerick, but the All-Ireland champions’ maturity showed in the end as they finished strong.

Limerick will be favourites to win a fourth All-Ireland title in five years, although they haven’t looked at their absolute best this summer, while Kilkenny have hit peak form.

