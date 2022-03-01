Shane Dowling reckons Colm Bonnar has a ‘big job on his hands’ with Tipperary

Shane Dowling has outlined the “big job” Tipperary manager Colm Bonnar has on his hands in his first year in charge.

Tipperary fell to their first defeat of the Allianz Hurling Leagues campaign, as Dublin claimed a one-point victory against the Premier County at Semple Stadium on Saturday.

Bonnar’s side are still in with a chance of qualifying for the Division One final, but the loss to Dublin has certainly knocked Tipperary’s league campaign off course, having beaten Kilkenny in the previous round.

Tipp have needed to replace some big name players who have walked away from the panel recently, such as Padraic Maher, and former Limerick hurler Dowling explained on RTE just how difficult that can be for a newly-appointed manager like Bonnar.

Shane Dowling on the challenge Colm Bonnar is tackling.

“Colm Bonnar, it’s his first year coming in. When you come into a team you’ve got one or two things,” Dowling started.

“You’ve got a team that has the same group of players that have been used to a system for a couple of years and you just slot in and try to build on that, or else you’re going to come into a team that has to rebuild and bring in a lot of new players.

“That’s where he’s at. So he’s different to where Henry Shefflin is at in Galway or where Darragh Egan is at in Wexford. It takes a bit of time and I can only speak from experience when John Allen came in with Limerick in 2012 and we did nothing early on.

“Then in 2013 we won a Munster [Championship]. More recently, when John Kiely came in, in 2017, he had a relatively new team to try to bring together. We lost two games in 2017 before obviously having success in 2018.”

‘Colm Bonnar has a big, big job on his hands – I’m not saying he can’t do it but…” Shane Dowling has his say on Tipperary after their defeat to Dublin #RTEGAA #AllianzLeagueSunday pic.twitter.com/kVXgLcczsr — RTÉ GAA (@RTEgaa) February 27, 2022

The Premier County may struggle to get up to speed in 2022.

While a one-point loss to Dublin in the league isn’t a catastrophe by any means, Dowling believes it showed exactly where Tipperary are lacking at the present moment.

The 2018 All-Ireland medalist didn’t go so far to rule out a successful year for Tipperary, but did argue that Bonnar’s side need time to learn to play with each other under a new system.

“He has a big, big job on his hands. He probably knows that,” Dowling said.

“They have the players, I’m not saying they can’t do it, they most certainly can, but I just think it’s more difficult considering the circumstances.”

