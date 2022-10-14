Sean Hurson reveals referees are subjected to unbelievable abuse at underage games

Sean Hurson has explained how abuse of referees takes place at all age levels in the GAA.

The lack of respect shown towards referees is the most urgent issue that GAA are currently facing, after the recent alleged assaults of two referees in club matches in Roscommon and Wexford.

Hurson is no stranger to abuse and has refereed at the highest level, having taken charge of this year’s All-Ireland Football final between Kerry and Galway.

Abuse of referees occurs at all levels of the GAA however, as Hurson told the BBC that it is a regular occurrence in underage matches and that players, parents and coaches are all responsible.

Sean Hurson on abuse of referees at underage games.

“I’m involved in youth teams at my own club and go to different tournaments, and the organisers of these tournaments are very much focusing on respect for the officials and the volunteers,” he explained.

“A lot of these tournaments at underage [level] are about getting senior teams and senior players that are involved in refereeing.

“If you were to speak to any of the referees who are doing these [underage] tournaments, they can’t believe the level of abuse they receive from young children, their parents and coaches.

“If that continues, there will be a problem of recruitment and we will not get new guys to referee. It starts at youth age where it is deemed acceptable and that shouldn’t be the case.”

There is a cultural problem of abuse of referees within the GAA, two high-profile referees have said. Sean Hurson and David Coldrick were speaking as the GAA launched a new initiative calling for more respect for match officials.#BBCGAA — BBC SPORT NI (@BBCSPORTNI) October 13, 2022

The GAA have launched a new initiative.

In response to the recent severe abuse of referees, the GAA have launched the ‘Give Respect, Get Respect’ campaign, which will see all players and coaches shake hands with each other and with referees before and after games.

The campaign will apply at all levels and had also been adopted by the Ladies Gaelic Football Association and the Camogie Association.

