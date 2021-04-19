Sean Cavanagh: Joe Brolly has a great way of making things about him

Sean Cavanagh has revealed what he thought about Joe Brolly’s explosive rant against him after Tyrone’s All-Ireland quarter-final against Monaghan in 2013.

The former RTE pundit and Derry footballer launched a scathing attack against Cavanagh in 2013, after he dragged down Monaghan’s Conor McManus to deny him a goal-scoring opportunity.

Brolly was seething after the game, accusing Cavanagh and his Tyrone team of cheating on RTE.

Our panel debated the Sean Cavanagh/Conor McManus incident and Joe Brolly’s comments last night http://t.co/sxdlYc3JRa #SundayGame — The Sunday Game (@TheSundayGame) August 5, 2013

Sean Kavanagh and Joe Brolly.

“I want nothing to do with that. It’s an absolute disgrace. I see Mickey Harte smiling and jumping up and down at the end like they achieved. I’ll tell you what, they achieved something absolutely rotten,” Brolly said in 2013.

“I can’t believe somebody gave Sean Cavanagh a man-of-the-match award… it’s not within the rules, you’re not allowed rugby tackle a player to the ground.

“He’s a brilliant footballer but you can forget about Sean Cavanagh as a man.”

‘It was difficult how Joe failed to see that.’

The former Tyrone footballer is appearing on TG4‘s Laochra Gael this Thursday and touched on the infamous piece of Gaelic football punditry.

“Joe [Brolly] has a great way of making things about him almost,” Cavanagh said, per the Irish Independent.

“Unfortunately, within the rules at that point in time, you could drag a player down and accept the yellow card. And it was difficult how Joe failed to see that.

“Anyone I spoke with around that time, including Conor McManus just moments after that game, had said to me, ‘I would have done exactly the same thing as you if it had been the other way around.’

“I remember getting a phone call from a business that I work with and they wouldn’t have followed Gaelic football.

“I remember the guy saying to me, ‘Seán, what have you done? There’s all this stuff I am reading here about you cheating. Did you really hurt somebody? What did you do?’”

Read More About: joe brolly, sean cavanagh, Tyrone GAA