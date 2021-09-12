Seán Cavanagh delights in Tyrone’s ‘underdog’ All-Ireland triumph

Seán Cavanagh has praised for Tyrone for moving out from beneath the shadow of the great team of the 2000s by winning a first All-Ireland in 13 years.

Very few people would have predicted that Tyrone would win the All-Ireland Football Championship, having suffered an embarrassing 16-point loss to Kerry in their last league match this year.

However, Tyrone were deserved All-Ireland champions yesterday after beating Mayo, having beaten fellow Gaelic football heavyweights Kerry, Monaghan and Tyrone on their way to winning Sam Maguire this year.

Tyrone legend Cavanagah was speaking on RTE after the game and paid tribute to the current Red Hand side, who were considered to be the underdogs against both Kerry and Mayo this year.

“Within the camp there was a real quiet optimism” Sean Cavanagh credits Feargal Logan and Brian Dooher for their impact in adding “freshness” to newly-crowned All-Ireland champions @TyroneGAALive #RTEGAA #TyroneGAA pic.twitter.com/gMfbc5MC9H — The Sunday Game (@TheSundayGame) September 11, 2021

Seán Cavanagh praises the current crop of Tyrone footballers.

“As part of the noughties team, it’s great to see that the county has made another breakthrough,” Cavanagh said.

“In ’05 and ’08 we weren’t favourites [in the All-Ireland finals against Kerry] but we were able to put something together mid-season. This team have put something together mid-season.

“Tyrone like the feeling of going into games as underdogs but within the camp there was a real quiet optimism and confidence.What we have now are players that can see a game through.

“We are looking at players in a different light from a few months ago. You look at Burns, Meyler, McGeary and Sludden – people may not have know them – but look at them now they are superb footballers.”

The Ulster champions defied the odds.

Tyrone had plenty of challenges to overcome this year, having originally pulled out of their All-Ireland semi-final against Kerry due to covid cases in their squad.

The Ulster champions were able to play that semi-final at a later date thanks to the co-operation of both Kerry and the GAA, and ultimately claimed a stunning victory against the Kingdom after extra-time.

Few would have predicted just how much of an impact joint managers Brian Dooher and Feargal Logan would have in their first year in charge, and the future now looks very bright for Tyrone.

Read More About: mayo gaa, sean cavanagh, Tyrone GAA