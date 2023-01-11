RTE announce TV schedule for Allianz Leagues

RTE will broadcast six Allianz Leagues matches this year thanks to a new sharing arrangement between the national broadcaster and TG4.

First up is the all-Connacht clash between Mayo and Galway in the opening round of Division One of the Allianz Football Leagues, which takes place on Saturday, January 28th at 7.35pm.

Each game RTE will broadcast takes place on Saturday evenings, with four Gaelic football games and two hurling matches to be aired live by the channel.

Mayo, Galway, Derry, Meath, Kerry, Armagh and Dublin will all feature on RTE in the football, while Cork, Limerick and Clare head the billing in hurling.

TG4 will remain as the primary broadcaster for the Allianz Leagues, with the Irish language channel airing Saturday night and Sunday afternoon games, as well as play-off matches.

The BBC will also stream up to 10 Allianz Leagues games which involve counties from Ulster.

Throw-in is less than three weeks away.

The football gets underway on Saturday, January 28th, while the first hurling action takes place the following weekend on February 4th.

In the football, the four divisional finals will take place on the weekend of April 1st/2nd, the same weekend as the lower division finals in the hurling, while the Division One hurling final will be played on either April 8th or 9th.

Teams will have little time to take a breather before championship action kicks off, with football provincial championship matches taking place on the weekend of April 8th/9th, while the Leinster and Munster hurling championships begin on the weekend of April 22nd/23rd.

RTE’s 2023 Allianz Leagues coverage.

Gaelic football

Saturday 28 January: Mayo v Galway, Castlebar, 7.30pm

Saturday 18 February: Derry v Meath, Owenbeg, 5pm

Saturday 25 February: Kerry v Armagh, Tralee, 5pm

Saturday 4 March: Derry v Dublin, Celtic Park, 5pm

Hurling

Saturday 4 February: Cork v Limerick, Pairc Ui Chaoimh, 7.30pm

Saturday 11 February: Limerick v Clare, Gaelic Ground, 7pm

