Former referee Rory Hickey calls for a TMO to be introduced to Gaelic football

Former referee Rory Hickey has called for a TMO to be introduced to Gaelic football in response to John Small’s tackle on Eoghan McLaughlin.

Dublin footballer John Small left Mayo’s Eoghan McLaughlin with a broken jaw after his shoulder made contact with the Westport man’s face, but the Ballymun Kickhams player escaped punishment for the challenge.

While McLaughlin was left seriously injured by the tackle, in real time it did look as if Small made shoulder-to-shoulder contact with the Mayo footballer, with the point of contact only clear in the video replays.

Retired referee Hickey was speaking on RTE’s Game On and argued that a video referee should be introduced to the game in the case of “split-second” decisions.

Rory Hickey on why Gaelic football needs a TMO.

“What nearly looked like a perfect shoulder ended up with a double jaw break for the poor Mayo player and he’ll miss the All-Ireland,” Hickey said.

“Conor [Lane] did well. He’s an experienced referee with three All-Irelands under his belt – an experienced guy. But that was a tough game to referee. I was sitting watching it thinking, ‘I’m kinda glad I’m retired!’

“During my time knocking around Hawkeye came into being. I remember thinking that technology had really advanced the first day I used it. Now it’s seamless, it’s accepted at every game, there’s no debate about scores.

“Once I retired I thought in the time since that they’d move towards a TMO. For me, with the amount of technology and cameras that are there, I really think that they should move towards a TMO.”

Several incidents could have been penalised if a TMO was in place.

While Mayo were able to secure a famous victory without several Dublin players being shown red cards, Dessie Farrell’s side were still lucky to get away with a few incidents.

While John Small’s shoulder on Eoghan McLoughlin was the most high-profile incident in the game, fellow Dublin players Paddy Small and James McCarthy also could have been more harshly penalised.

The younger Small brother was yellow carded for catching Mayo’s James Carr in the throat with a swinging fist, which could have easily seen him being shown red.

McCarthy also looked to hit Mayo’s Diarmuid O’Connor in the throat just before the full time whistle at the end of normal time, in another incident which went unpunished by the officials.

