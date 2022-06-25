Rory Gallagher confident Derry can still improve after hammering Clare

Rory Gallagher certainly wasn’t getting carried away after Derry booked their place in the All-Ireland semi-finals.

Derry got off to an exceptional start against Clare as they scored two goals and a point in the opening 13 minutes, and never let up as they claimed a 5-13 to 2-8 victory at Croke Park.

Although Derry have largely been labelled as a defensive team after their Ulster Championship triumph, they showed they were well able to attack today, with Shane McGuigan’s haul of a goal and eight points particularly impressive.

Gallagher was speaking to Sky Sports after the game and stressed that Derry can still get better ahead of an All-Ireland semi-final meeting with either Armagh or Galway.

Rory Gallagher on Derry’s win against Clare.

“There’s a lot made of defence and one thing or the other but it’s attack with the ball and defend without it. We showed an awful lot of quality,” Gallagher said.

“But I think we left a lot of handy scores behind us. Easy points, even early on and a couple of goal chances. But there was lots of devastating brilliance and I was happy with that.

“We were clinical to an extent but there is room for improvement. The level of the quality of the opposition is going to go up now, against either Armagh or Galway. We know that, but look, we’ll get ready for it.”

Rory Gallagher has led Derry into the All-Ireland semi-finals! pic.twitter.com/O7Pu1fnuW4 — Sky Sports GAA (@SkySportsGAA) June 25, 2022

The Oak Leafers show off their attacking prowess.

Some pundits had questioned whether Derry would be as effective on Croke Park’s big pitch, but today’s display certainly cast aside plenty of doubts in that regard.

Derry were still excellent in defence as they limited their opponents to 10 scores, while they also showed just how effective they are at converting chances.

Armagh or Galway will prove to be a bigger challenge than Clare, although Derry will be well aware that they can beat some of the best sides in the country after previous wins against Tyrone, Monaghan and Donegal.

