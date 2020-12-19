Ronan O’Gara has accused the Dublin footballers of play-acting during their All-Ireland final win against Mayo at Croke Park.

Dublin were crowned All-Ireland senior football champions for a sixth consecutive time but were made to work for it by James Horan’s men.

Mayo put in a valiant performance and pushed the Dubs until the very end, despite Dean Rock scoring a goal withing the first 15 seconds of the game.

The game had a fair bit of bite to it, with things boiling over in the Croke Park tunnel as the teams were heading in for half time.

Things got heated at half-time between Dublin and Mayo 👀 pic.twitter.com/gOCvC35X0p — Pundit Arena (@PunditArena) December 19, 2020

The physical nature of the game continued into the second half, with Mick Fitzsimons bone-crunching shoulder on Lee Keegan testament to the game’s intensity.

In the dying minutes of the game Mayo were desperate to reel the Dubs back in, giving away a number of fouls in the process.

Former Ireland international Ronan O’Gara felt that many of the Dublin players stayed on the ground for too long following a number of challenges, comparing them to Brazilian footballer Neymar.

Disappointed and sad for my mum. Mayo not there.. Disappointing to see so many Neymars at Croke Park.. — Ronan O Gara (@RonanOGara10) December 19, 2020

Despite the accusations of play-acting, Dublin were fully deserving of the win as they became the first side to ever win six All-Ireland titles in a row.

Dublin stalwart James McCarthy summed up just how much it meant to the team to win their eight All-Ireland in 10 years during these difficult times.

“I’m delighted. It’s incredible to join such company. Just the year that’s been in it -it’s been such a long year and a tough year. It’s great to be able to play and put on a performance for the people at home,” McCarthy said.

