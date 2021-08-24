Club chairman praises ‘real asset’ Rob Kearney after Cooley Kickhams return

Cooley Kickhams chairman Adrian Sheelan has praised Rob Kearney for giving a “real lift” to the club.

Former Ireland rugby international Kearney played for his local GAA club Cooley for the first time in 17 years in a Louth Division One league match against Drogheda’s Newtown Blues on Sunday.

Kearney was unable to help his side to victory, as Newtown ran out as 3-12 to 0-9 winners, but Sheelan told the Irish Examiner that he expects Kearney to be a real asset to the club when he gets back to grips with Gaelic football.

‘It’s a bit of a lift for everyone.’

“He probably will be a real asset eventually but he’s obviously not match fit right now,” Sheelan said.

“He did all right on Sunday. He didn’t do anything wrong but he probably could have finished with a goal and a point but he did all right.

“It’s a bit of a lift for everyone. Every club needs a bit of a lift now and again. It was very good of him to come back.”

Kicked my fair share of wides but great to be back on a GAA pitch with @cooleykickhams pic.twitter.com/jUkFxK4xVd — Rob Kearney (@KearneyRob) August 22, 2021

Rob Kearney and Cooley Kickhams prepare for the championship.

Kearney was a talented footballer in his youth, having played for the Louth minors, but after a long time away from the sport it was always going to a while for him to get back to his best.

Cooley have struggled in the league this year and currently sit in 10th place out of 12 clubs, but they will hope to turn their season around in the championship.

Kearney and co. will be playing in Louth’s Intermediate Football Championship, where they won’t have to deal with the likes of the Newtown Blues.

The former Ireland international has not yet decided to retire from professional rugby, although he is not currently contracted to any club after finishing up with the Western Force in Australia earlier this year.

