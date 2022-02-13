Richie Power takes aim at Dónal Óg Cusack’s ‘laughable’ criticism of Gearóid Hegarty

Kilkenny legend Richie Power has taken aim at Dónal Óg Cusack, after he suggested that it was only a matter of time before Gearóid Hegarty got a red card.

Hegarty was shown a straight red card during Limerick’s loss to Galway in the Allianz Leagues after his hurley made contact with the face guard of Joseph Cooney twice in an off the ball incident.

Cooney did start the kerfuffle, as he shouldered Hegarty when play was stopped, but referee Fergal Horgan deemed that Hegarty’s retaliation was unacceptable and gave the Limerick man his marching orders.

Former Cork goalkeeper Cusack was speaking on RTE after the game and argued that its isn’t the first time Hegarty has reacted in a similar manner and that he has been lucky not to have been punished in the past.

Dónal Óg Cusack criticises the Limerick star.

“I would say this as well, with Hegarty, you’d have to say, it’s coming to him for a while. It wouldn’t take you that long to find five other instances… You can’t use that hurley like that,” Cusack said.

“We’ve all spoken very highly of him and Limerick over the last number of years, but he has a fierce habit of flicking back with the hurley. You can’t do it. He has been very lucky over the last number of years.

“I’d actually say that when John Kiely sits down and looks at that, he will nearly feel relieved in some ways that it’s after happening to him out here.

“Limerick were lucky that it didn’t happen in a big game last year and it could have had a bigger impact on the outcome in the Munster final. This was coming to Hegarty and I would say they were lucky that it happened to him tonight.”

All the criticism of Gearoid Hegarty is laughable 😂😂 give me 15 Hegartys everyday of the week. Plays the game on the edge and crosses that edge but that’s what makes him so good. And 1 things 4 sure Kiely won’t change him and he certainly won’t listen 2 that sh*** from Donal Óg — Richie Power (@power_richie) February 13, 2022

Richie Power hits out at the Cork man’s criticism.

Eight-time All-Ireland champion Richie Power strongly disagreed with Cusack’s assessment of Hegarty, and argued that the Limerick man’s intensity is what makes him so good.

“All the criticism of Gearoid Hegarty is laughable. Give me 15 Hegartys everyday of the week. Plays the game on the edge and crosses that edge but that’s what makes him so good,” Power tweeted.

“And one thing’s for sure, Kiely won’t change him and he certainly won’t listen to that sh*** from Donal Óg.”

Hegarty’s red card did prove costly for Limerick, as they let a two-point lead slip and eventually lost by six points, although Kiely will still be confident that his side can come good for the summer.

