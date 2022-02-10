Reigning champions UCC knocked out of Electric Ireland Fitzgibbon Cup

Reigning Electric Ireland Fitzgibbon Cup champions UCC were knocked out at the quarter-final stage thanks to a spirited display from IT Carlow.

UCC progressed to the last-eight thanks to victories against Mary I and UCD in the group stage, but a nine-point loss to NUIG was a clear sign that the Cork college’s current side don’t boast the same strength as the class of 2020.

That was confirmed on Tuesday evening, as IT Carlow claimed a six-point victory over UCC, with DJ Carey’s side securing their place in the Fitzgibbon Cup semi-finals.

UL also notched a six-point win on Tuesday evening as they saw off MTU Cork to make it three wins from three in this year’s competition.

The Limerick side impressed in poor weather conditions against their Munster rivals, and will now face IT Carlow in the semi-finals as the race for silverware heats up.

Galway colleges come out on top in Wednesday’s encounters.

There will be an all-Galway semi-final in this year’s Fitzgibbon Cup, as NUIG and GMIT both picked up wins in their quarter-final encounters on Wednesday.

Galway star Evan Nilan led the way for NUIG against Waterford IT, scoring 14 points in a six-point victory for his side.

GMIT meanwhile were able to see off TUS Midwest, overcoming their western rivals by seven points on Wednesday afternoon, as they kept their hopes of a first-ever Fitzgibbon Cup title alive.

IT Carlow 1-17 vs 0-14 University College Cork

University of Limerick 2-22 vs 1-19 MTU Cork

NUI Galway 1-22 vs 2-13 Waterford IT

Galway-Mayo IT 1-19 vs 1-12 TUS Midwest

