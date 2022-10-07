Ray Dempsey announced as Limerick’s new senior football manager

Mayo native Ray Dempsey has been announced as Limerick’s new senior football manager on a two-year term.

Billy Lee stepped down as Limerick’s manager after six years in charge in August, and he has left the Treaty County’s footballers in a better place than when he found them, having secured promotion to Division Two of the Allianz Leagues this year.

Dempsey will feel he has what it takes to facilitate Limerick’s continued rise, having managed Knockmore to success in the last two Mayo Senior Football Championships, while he has also managed Mayo’s minor and U21s football teams.

The Mayo man acknowledged Limerick’s rise through the ranks in recent times, saying, “I am looking forward to the challenge and am hugely excited to be working with the group of players and building on their achievements of the last number of years.”

His backroom team has yet to be confirmed, although Limerick GAA have announced that it will finalised in the coming weeks.

Limerick GAA Unveil new Football Manager

Dempsey had applied to be Mayo’s senior football manager for the year ahead, although Kevin McStay was ultimately chosen for that role.

Oisín McConville was part of Dempsey’s proposed backroom team as part of his bid to become Mayo manager, and the Armagh great recently argued that the county had made a mistake in not taking him on.

“[McStay] definitely had a strong line up, I’ll give him that. But I think Ray Dempsey would have been a better choice for Mayo, genuinely,” McConville said.

“I found Ray Dempsey very direct, very honest, and I don’t think there’s enough of those people around anymore, especially in management. I think he would have been a good fit for them because I think that’s exactly what Mayo need.”

McConville will not be part of Dempsey’s backroom team at Limerick however, as he was appointed as Wicklow’s senior football manager for next year.

