Westmeath player Ray Connellan has claimed the Leinster Senior Football Championship is a “write off” for the next 10 years due to Dublin’s dominance.

Dublin won their 10th Leinster Football Championship title in a row last season as they hammered Meath by 21 points in a one-sided final at Croke Park.

Connellan, who was part of the Westmeath team who lost by 11 points to Dublin, told the Sideline View podcast that he couldn’t see anyone other than the Dubs lifting the Delaney Cup over the next 10 years.

Ray Connellan: Dubs will continue to dominate in Leinster.

“What happened in Ulster and down in Munster, that will not happen in Leinster for the next 10 years.

“You can write off the Leinster Championship as a competition for the next, at least five years definitely, 10 years perhaps. We’re starting to see that happen with the All-Ireland as well.

“This is not a Dublin bashing commentary or narrative, this is a problem that Dublin had where Gaelic football was dying in the capital and, like they should, they reinvested and remodelled the structures in Dublin so that Gaelic football could grow where it needed to,” Connellan explained.

Westmeath were knocked out of the 2020 Championship after just one game as they were dealt with the unenviable task of facing Dublin.

‘I would prefer to see a rejig of the structure.’

The former AFL player admitted that side’s like Westmeath have no chance of progressing in the All-Ireland Championship if they draw Dublin in the first game.

“If you get Dublin in the first round of Leinster you can pretty much write off your inter-county season. I would prefer to see a rejig of the structure,” Connellan said.

Ray’s older brother John Connellan proposed a boycott of the Leinster Championship last November in response to Dublin’s dominance.

The former Westmeath player called on counties to stop putting out teams in the Leinster Championship until “meaningful action” was taken in an open letter sent to the GAA.

