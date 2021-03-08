Quiz: Can you guess every GAA team based on their county colours?

Share and Enjoy !

For die-hard fans of the GAA, this one should be pretty easy.

The vast majority of people in Ireland will know the colours that their own county plays in, but knowing the colours of every other county might be a bit tougher.

The parameters of this quiz are simple. We’ll give you the GAA county colours for each of the 32 counties and you’ll have to name them.

Tá gníomhaíochtaí bunscoile CLG do Sheachtain na Gaeilge ar fáil anois! Bainigí triail astu! #SnaG21 #GAAgaeilge — The GAA (@officialgaa) March 6, 2021

For counties that play in the same colours, we’ll specify their province also (By the way, two Leinster counties play in blue and gold). You’ll have 10 minutes to answer all 32 questions. Good luck!

Can you guess every GAA team based on their county colours?

If the quiz fails to load above, just click here.

