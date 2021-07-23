Quiz: Name every All-Stars Gaelic footballer of the year since 2000

Can you name every Gaelic football All-Stars player of the year since 2000?

There have been plenty of great Gaelic footballers since the turn of the century, but only the cream of the crop are rewarded for their brilliance with the All-Stars player of the year award.

20 players have won the award since the year 2000, as one man has been named player of the year on two occasions, in a list that features players from all four provinces.

We’ve decided to test your knowledge of the players who have won the prestigious award since 2000, in a quiz that only the most fervent of Gaelic football fans will get full marks in.

Here is the 2020 @PwCIreland All-Stars Football Team! Well done to all who were nominated and congratulations to the award winners!👏 Watch the #PwCAllStars Awards Ceremony this Saturday on RTÉ One from 6:35pm. ⭐@gaelicplayers pic.twitter.com/ELvB7jDD7M — The GAA (@officialgaa) February 19, 2021

You have five minutes to get all 20.

Like most of our quizzes at Pundit Arena, we’ll give you five minutes to guess every answer.

We’ll give you the year each player won the footballer of the year award, as well as their county. Good luck!

If the quiz doesn’t load above, just click here.

If you enjoyed that Pundit Arena quiz, why not try some of our other quizzes, just click below.

Name Every Irish Rugby Captains Between 2000-2020

World Rugby Young Players Of The Year

Ireland Starting XV Which Beat France In 2000 Six Nations

Ireland’s Win Over England On St Patrick’s Day 2018

Quiz: Can You Name Ireland’s Starting XI From The Playoff Victory Over Iran in 2001?

You Have Five Minutes To Solve This Premier League Brainteaser

Quiz: Name The Liverpool Players With The Most Premier League Goals This Decade

Quiz: Name The Man United Team That Beat Barcelona In the 2008 Champions League Semi-Final

Quiz: Name The Top 10 Scorers In The History Of Championship Football

Quiz: Name The Top 10 All-Star Award Winners In GAA History

Quiz: Name Every Young Hurler Of The Year From The Last Decade

Quiz: Name 3 players who’ve scored a hat-trick in the Champions League, Premier League & FA Cup

Quiz: Can you name the most expensive forwards in football history?

Quiz: Name the players from these countries to have made the most appearances in the Premier League

Quiz: Name the Ireland players who earned the most caps between 2010 & 2020

Read More About: gaa all-stars, Quiz