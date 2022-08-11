Quiz: Name every All-Ireland Football-winning manager since 2000

Some wonderful managers have led their teams to All-Ireland Football Championship glory since the turn of the millennium, but can you name all of them?

Kerry were crowned as All-Ireland champions just a few short weeks ago as an experienced manager returned to the helm of the Kingdom’s senior football team, having won it three times already since the year 2000.

He certainly isn’t the only manager to have led his county to an All-Ireland triumph, nor is he the only one to win multiple Sam Maguire Cups with his team.

A 2022 GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship few fans will forget! A season filled with dramatic games, shocks and some superb football, ending in @Kerry_Official lifting the Sam Maguire Cup. #GAANOW have the 2022 Football memories here! pic.twitter.com/2Z0K1fRqAm — The GAA (@officialgaa) August 11, 2022

Like most of our quizzes at Pundit Arena, we’ll give you five minutes to get all the answers. We’ll give you the year/years each manager won the All-Ireland and you’ll have to do the rest.

Don't forget to tell us what you got on Facebook and make sure to tag a friend. Good luck!

Every All-Ireland Football-winning manager.

If the quiz does not appear above, click here.

