Quiz: Name the 12 players who have won eight All-Ireland Football Championships

Can you name the 12 players who have won eight All-Ireland Football Championships?

No man has ever won more than eight All-Ireland Football Championships, as seven Dubliners matched the achievements of the five Kerrymen who dominated Gaelic football in the 1970s and ’80s in 2020.

Two of those Dublin players could still set a new record, although as things stand 12 men currently hold the record for the most Celtic Crosses.

If you think you can name all 12 of those players, then this is the quiz for you.

Like most of our quizzes at Pundit Arena, we’ll give you five minutes to get all the answers. We’ll give you the county each man played for and you’ll have to do the rest.

Don’t forget to tell us what you got on Facebook and make sure to tag a friend. Good luck!

Name the 12 players who have won eight All-Ireland Football Championships.

If the quiz does not appear above, click here.

If you enjoyed that Pundit Arena quiz, why not try some of our other quizzes, just click below.

Read More About: all ireland football championship, Quiz