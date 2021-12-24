Pundit Arena’s 2021 GAA quiz

Only GAA experts will be able to get full marks in our 2021 quiz.

After a fantastic year of GAA, in which fans flocked back to stadiums after the 2020 championships were played behind closed doors, we’ve decided to test your knowledge on the year that was.

The All-Ireland Football Championship featured some major upsets, as giants Dublin and Kerry were beaten by Mayo and Tyrone, with the Ulster side eventually lifting the Sam Maguire.

Limerick proved that they are still the strongest side by romping to victory in the All-Ireland Hurling Championship, although there was still much to savour in what was ultimately a rather predictable championship.

There was a major upset in the All-Ireland Ladies’ Football Championship, while the Camogie Championship proved to be as competitive as ever in the closing stages.

Like most of our quizzes at Pundit Arena, you’ll have five minutes to answer all 20 questions. Don’t forget to let us know how you got on and challenge your friend’s on Facebook. Good luck!

Try out our 2021 GAA quiz below.

If the quiz does not appear above, click here.

If you enjoyed that Pundit Arena quiz, why not try some of our other quizzes, just click below.

Name Every Irish Rugby Captains Between 2000-2020

World Rugby Young Players Of The Year

Ireland Starting XV Which Beat France In 2000 Six Nations

Ireland’s Win Over England On St Patrick’s Day 2018

Quiz: Can You Name Ireland’s Starting XI From The Playoff Victory Over Iran in 2001?

You Have Five Minutes To Solve This Premier League Brainteaser

Quiz: Name The Liverpool Players With The Most Premier League Goals This Decade

Quiz: Name The Man United Team That Beat Barcelona In the 2008 Champions League Semi-Final

Quiz: Name The Top 10 Scorers In The History Of Championship Football

Quiz: Name The Top 10 All-Star Award Winners In GAA History

Quiz: Name Every Young Hurler Of The Year From The Last Decade

Quiz: Name 3 players who’ve scored a hat-trick in the Champions League, Premier League & FA Cup

Quiz: Can you name the most expensive forwards in football history?

Quiz: Name the players from these countries to have made the most appearances in the Premier League

Quiz: Name the Ireland players who earned the most caps between 2010 & 2020

Read More About: Gaelic Football, Hurling, Quiz