Philly McMahon reveals he has been approached for inter-county job

Philly McMahon has revealed that he has been approached to coach at inter-county level, but is unable to do so due to time constraints.

Although McMahon’s playing career with Dublin came to an end last year he remains a very busy man, as he still plays for Ballymun Kickhams, works as a performance coach for Bohemians, is managing director of two businesses and has a young baby at home.

His experience with Dublin and his role with Bohemians has attracted attention from an unnamed inter-county team, although McMahon turned the offer down.

The former Dublin footballer explained that it just isn’t possible for him to take on another responsibility at the moment, although he insisted that he would get involved in inter-county coaching in the future.

“I got one other county on to me, asking would I get involved in a coaching role, performance coaching and coaching on the pitch,” McMahon revealed.

“I was flattered by the opportunity, and I will eventually get into that space, but I just can’t see it at the minute with time. Especially with the young baby.”

Current role with Bohemians.

McMahon has been working as a performance coach for Bohemians in the League of Ireland since May last year, although he stressed that the work he does is largely confidential.

The former Dublin footballer did make sure to pay tribute to former long-time Bohs manager Keith Long however, who stepped down after eight years in charge last month.

“A performance coach is like a CIA agent. You try to make sure that the information you’re gathering up is protected because it’s not yours,” McMahon explained.

“The only thing I can say is that what I’m trying to do is to help the group get the best of out of where they are right now.

“We had a three-year plan at the start of last season but in the soccer world those plans don’t always go smoothly because the way the structures of the league and clubs are.

“We didn’t win silverware last year but we were close to it. We were a kick away from winning the FAI Cup, another kick away from at least extra time and penos over in Greece. We created history getting to the third round.

“But the turnover of players means you restart again. I think the club is going through a brilliant transition. When Keith Long started with Bohemians, the club was in debt and had very low budgets.

“Keith got them to a level where the perception is we need to compete for silverware and get into Europe every year.”

