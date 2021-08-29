Peter Keane undecided on his future as Kerry manager

Peter Keane has yet to decide whether he will stay on as Kerry’s senior football manager after his side’s loss to Tyrone in the All-Ireland semi-final.

Kerry were the strong favourites to progress to an All-Ireland final encounter with Mayo, but Tyrone had other ideas, claiming a one-point victory against the Munster champions after extra time.

Tyrone looked to have sealed the win six minutes into the first half of extra time after establishing a five-point lead thanks to a second goal from Conor McKenna, but Kerry fought back to get within one point in the end.

Kerry boss Keane was speaking to OTB Sports after the game and expressed his pride in his team after fighting back without the influential David Clifford, who didn’t feature in extra time due to a leg injury.

🗣️ ‘Ah, we’ll decide my future in time.’ 🗣️ ‘There isn’t much point complaining about anything.’ A despondent Peter Keane spoke to OTB’s @ashoreilly after Tyrone defeated Kerry in Croke Park | #GAA #KERvTYR pic.twitter.com/joNvlpkrug — Off The Ball (@offtheball) August 28, 2021

‘I’m terribly proud of the lads – they died on their backs today.’

“It’s difficult to sum it up in a few words. We are obviously very disappointed, we came here with the ambition of getting to a final and we’ve come up short by a point so we are disappointed,” Keane said.

“I’d have to say though that I’m terribly proud of the lads – they died on their backs today.

“They gave it everything they possibly could today, even at the end when we went into extra-time – we conceded a goal and two points to go five down and got it back to a goal, one score.

“We kept chipping away, even at the death we had an opportunity to level it again.”

Peter Keane is undecided on his future as Kerry manager.

Keane took over as Kerry boss in 2019 and did well in his first year in charge, taking the Kingdom to the Division 1 League final as well as the All-Ireland final, which they lost to Dublin in a replay.

Kerry went on to win the league in 2020, but suffered a massive upset loss to Cork in the Munster semi-final to end their championship after just one match.

The Kingdom were favourites to win this year’s All-Ireland even before Dublin were knocked out of the championship by Mayo, but they will have to wait at least another year before getting their hands on Sam Maguire after the loss to Tyrone.

Keane was asked by OTB Sports if he would stay with Kerry beyond this year, to which he replied, “We’ll decide that in time.”

