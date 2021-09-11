Peter Harte pays tribute to Tyrone legends after All-Ireland final triumph

Peter Harte paid tribute to past “legends of Tyrone football” after their victory against Mayo in the All-Ireland Football final.

Tyrone ultimately had five points to spare at Croke Park, as Mayo failed to make the most of their opportunity while the Ulster champions scored two goals in the second half to keep James Horan’s men on the back foot.

Harte was speaking to RTE after the game and paid tribute to Tyrone’s current management team, as well as past coaches that helped guide the Ulster side in year’s previous.

Peter Harte on Tyrone’s All-Ireland win.

“Unbelievable. Everyone says it but when you finally get here it’s very, very hard to put into words. A lot of years and a lot of work put in by legends of Tyrone football.

“The whole way from Mickey [Harte], from Tony Donnelly and Fergal McCann, God rest him. They put in the work and then these men came along this year. It’s just been one mission and it’s been unbelievable.

“There’s massive belief in Tyrone. Every year players, fans and families juts know that there’s people that are die hard footballers in Tyrone.

“It started a long time before I came along and we just want to continue that and stay at the top of the table. Every year you have that belief but to finally get here is just unbelievable.”

“When you finally get here it’s very hard to put it into words” An emotional Peter Harte was fighting back tears as he tried to sum up Tyrone’s achievement #TyroneGAA #RTEGAA 📺 Watch Live – https://t.co/IdpkJmuz4B 📱 Live updates – https://t.co/8TNdjy2oh7 pic.twitter.com/RMznVnud8m — The Sunday Game (@TheSundayGame) September 11, 2021

Mayo left to rue missed opportunities.

Tyrone were deserved winners in the end, as a fast start from Mayo eventually gave way to a controlled and assured performance from the Ulster champions.

Mayo had plenty of missed opportunities to get their noses in front, but Tyrone were ultimately more clinical, as goals from Cathal McShane and Darren McCurry proved to be the difference in the end.

Tyrone’s joint managers Brian Dooher and Fergal Logan have secured a remarkable achievement in their first year in charge, leading the Ulster side to an unlikely All-Ireland triumph to end a 13-year drought.

Read More About: mayo gaa, peter harte, Tyrone GAA