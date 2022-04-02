Peter Canavan ‘very worried’ after another departure from Tyrone panel

Peter Canavan has admitted that he is very worried after a seventh All-Ireland winning player left Tyrone’s panel ahead of this year’s championship.

Paul Donaghy became the latest Tyrone player to opt out of his county’s senior panel, following Tiernan McCann, Mark Bradley, Ronan O’Neill, Hugh Pat McGeary, Michael Cassidy and Lee Brennan in doing so.

Tyrone bounced back from a poor start to the league campaign to beat Mayo and Kerry in their last two games, but there are serious worries about their strength in depth due to the departures, while Mattie Donnelly is an injury concern.

Canavan was speaking at Sky Sports’ 2022 GAA Season Launch at Croke Park and questioned why Donaghy, a young player with plenty of potential, had decided to walk away from the Tyrone panel.

Peter Canavan on Paul Donaghy’s departure.

“It’s very disappointing, as a Tyrone supporter, when you hear of players leaving the panel to begin with. Disappointing because he did make an impact. He was a player I felt was finding his feet,” Canavan said.

“He has serious potential, he was player of the Championship in Tyrone two years ago. And he hadn’t seen a lot of game time maybe in the league.

“Just purely from the point of view that it weakens Tyrone, I would be disappointed, and the very fact that Mattie Donnelly has picked up what looks like a serious enough injury.

“Our bench wasn’t the strongest, due to withdrawals as it was, and now at the weekend you get another key player injured and another player who without doubt could have an impact on the Championship, steps away.

“I don’t know the reasons why he stepped away. I was aware at the start of the year there were work issues with Paul and he was possibly stepping away at the start of the year. Whether that has resurfaced, I don’t know.

“It’s disappointing especially as it is so close to the Championship and it is another dent to Tyrone’s prospects of winning back to back.”

Tyrone have been weakened since last year’s triumph.

Last year’s triumph was the fourth All-Ireland Championship Tyrone have ever won, having got their hands on the Sam Maguire for the first time back in 2003.

The Tyrone team of the 2000s, which Canavan himself played a crucial role for, won three All-Ireland titles in the space of six years, but they never managed to win back-to-back championships.

That of course is the goal for Tyrone this year, but Canavan admitted that it now looks to be a daunting prospect after the departure of seven players from the county panel.

“It’s very worrying. If Tyrone are to do something that has never been done in the county before, they need everybody pulling with you. You need everything going your way,” Canavan explained.

“Even last year when you had everybody there, you could go through two or three games and say, ‘We were lucky to get over the line,’ or we had Lady Luck on our side. Donegal, key players getting injured and missing a penalty.

“Monaghan had the beating of us in the last five minutes of the Ulster final. Kerry certainly would feel they left one behind and Mayo had goal chances that went abegging and they would feel that they are every bit as good as Tyrone.

“When you bear that all in mind, to retain it you need to come back stronger. And when you look at the team that knows how to retain All-Irelands in recent years, is Dublin.

“You can go through so many of their All-Irelands that they won and you can pinpoint games where their bench was the deciding factor in winning big games. So from a Tyrone perspective, look at the impact our bench made in big games.

“Instead of having five or six players who are champing on the bit to get on and you know will make a difference, it doesn’t appear to be there and players are going to have to stand up that we haven’t seen that much of.”

‘There’s a number of issues that need to be addressed.’

While Gaelic footballers are amateur athletes that sacrifice plenty in order to play for their counties, the departure of seven players after winning the All-Ireland is quite unusual.

Each of the seven Tyrone players may have different personal reasons for deciding to walk away, although Canavan believes something must be done in order for his county to retain their best players.

“There’s a lot of questions that have to be asked as to why players are stepping away,” Canavan stated.

“I totally understand when there are personal reasons involved. But from a wider point of view, Dublin didn’t seem to have this problem when they were retaining an All-Ireland.

“There’s a number of issues that need to be addressed and looked at if we are to retain our best players. I see it myself at first hand the effort and commitment that is required.

“I don’t want to be critical of the boys for opting out. When I was on the panel myself, it frustrated and infuriated me that we had some players who didn’t apply themselves. That didn’t fully commit. And you felt they would have been better off not being there.

“So there’s a wee bit of that if boys can’t fully commit and make the sacrifices required.”

