Peter Canavan reckons ‘nonsense’ talk of splitting Dublin has been quelled

Peter Canavan reckons that Dublin’s loss to Mayo will quell talk of splitting the capital into two or more teams.

Before this year’s championship, Dublin had won an unprecedented eight All-Ireland football titles in 10 years, having become the first team to win six championships in-a-row in doing so.

Dublin’s enormous success, along with their population size and their significant coaching and development funding, has led to calls for the county to be split into two or more teams in Gaelic football.

Tyrone legend Canavan was speaking on Sky Sports’ Inside The Game podcast and argued that Dublin’s loss to Mayo, and a championship restructure, will lead to calls for Dublin to be split to be silenced.

Peter Canavan on the ‘nonsense’ notion of splitting Dublin.

“Absolutely. It will quell the notion of splitting Dublin for sure. But all the talk this summer in fairness has been about the restructuring,” Canavan said.

“I think we’ve witnessed once again, and I don’t know how many times I’ve said it, when Dublin come to Omagh and play Tyrone the games are always competitive.

“When they go to Castlebar [to play Mayo] they’re competitive. When they go to Galway, when they go to Kerry the games are competitive.

“So once we get a new structure whereby they’re playing these teams on a regular basis during the championship you’ll find that other teams will find that maybe they’re not that far away from Dublin.

“That will be a leveller in itself. So I think, without a doubt, Dublin not winning this year will quell a lot of the nonsense about splitting Dublin in two.”

Changes in personnel and off-field distractions played role in the Dubs’ demise.

Dublin have lost plenty of senior figures in recent years, such as former manager Jim Gavin, former captain Stephen Cluxton, Michael Darragh McAuley, Cian O’Sullivan and Diarmuid Connolly, while younger players such as Jack McCaffrey and Paul Mannion have also walked away.

The loss of key personnel, as well the controversy earlier on this year about Dublin senior footballers breaching covid guidelines in order to train together, was enough for bookies to put Kerry down as favourites for this year’s championship before the Dubs’ loss to The Kingdom.

Predictions of Dublin’s downfall proved to be correct as after a dominant first half display, the Dubs were beaten by Mayo after extra-time, having scored just four points in the final 55 minutes of the match.

While there are still plenty of quality footballers in the Dublin county panel, manager Dessie Farrell will need to make some changes if they hope to reinstate themselves as the best side in Ireland.

