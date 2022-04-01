Peter Canavan says he has ‘no sympathy’ for Cork GAA over Páirc Uí Rinn situation

Tyrone legend Peter Canavan has said that he has no sympathy for the Cork County Board over the Páirc Uí Rinn situation, but understands the players’ point of view.

Cork’s primary stadium Páirc Uí Chaoimh, which holds 45,000 spectators, is unavailable for use, as two Ed Sheeran concerts are being held at the stadium shortly before Cork’s Munster semi-final meeting with Kerry on May 7th.

As a result, the Munster Council decided to switch the game from Páirc Uí Rinn to Fitzgerald Stadium in Killarney, as they believe the former’s 11,000 maximum capacity is not big enough to hold such a match.

However, the game is a designated home fixture for Cork, which has enraged the Rebels panel, who released a statement to The42.ie saying that they would not play the game anywhere other than Páirc Uí Rinn.

Canavan was speaking at Sky Sports’ 2022 GAA Season Launch at Croke Park and argued that the Cork County Board have nobody but themselves to blame for the situation as they allowed Páirc Uí Chaoimh to be used for the two concerts.

Peter Canavan on the Cork-Kerry situation.

“I have no sympathy for Cork. As in their county board are the people who gave the go-ahead for a concert to take priority over a Championship match against Kerry, knowing that it could put the game in doubt,” Canavan said.

“I fully understand if I was a player in Cork, absolutely, it’s Páirc Uí Rinn. I understand why they want to play it there, it’s their home game, they are entitled to play it at home. I don’t think it’s a big decision for the Munster Council to make to change it.

“How many would be there in Killarney, knowing that Kerry would beat them in Killarney, and beat them well? How many would they get in Killarney? Would you get 20,000? I don’t think you would.

“So you’re talking a packed house in Páirc Uí Rinn, you would definitely get 11,000 in there, a far better atmosphere and it’s a home game.

“It’s a wee bit like Newbridge, the time Mayo went there. What an atmosphere it was that day in the ground, everyone was on top of you there and it was a proper Championship match. There can only be one outcome there and the Cork players know that.”

The game is confirmed for @fitzgeraldstad on May 7th. The next 2 meetings of Kerry & Cork will be played in Páirc Uí Chaoimh https://t.co/fXlOhSdLGY — Kerry GAA (@Kerry_Official) March 30, 2022

Repeat of ‘Newbridge or nowhere’.

As Canavan mentioned, the situation with Páirc Uí Rinn is very similar to what happened in the 2018 All-Ireland qualifier between Kildare and Mayo.

The game, which was a home fixture for Kildare, was originally scheduled to take place at Croke Park in Dublin, which prompted Kildare to refuse to play anywhere other than their home ground at St Conleth’s Park in Newbridge.

The GAA ultimately gave in to the protest, which became known as “Newbridge or nowhere”, as Kildare hosted Mayo at St Conleth’s Park and produced an upset by beating Mayo by two points.

Cork will be hoping their protest is similarly successful in forcing the game to be played at Páirc Uí Rinn, although a win against Kerry would remain unlikely no matter where the match takes place.

