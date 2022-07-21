Peter Canavan outlines how Kerry could turn Galway’s strength into a weakness

Peter Canavan has warned Galway to be cautious when pressing Kerry’s kick outs, as the Kingdom have profited from winning long balls.

Kerry are the firm favourites to beat Galway and end their eighth-year long All-Ireland drought on Sunday, although Galway have been in impressive form this year.

The Tribesmen have managed to put opposition teams under plenty of pressure this year on their kick-outs, which has disrupted efforts from those who have lost to Galway to build play from deep within their own territory.

Tyrone great Peter Canavan was writing in his column for Sky Sports and stressed that if Galway push up on Kerry’s kick outs they could be left exposed at the back.

Peter Canavan on Kerry’s long kick outs.

“The one area Galway have been very good at is being aggressive on the opposition kick-outs. And they’ll be coming into this game wanting to pressure Shane Ryan on the restarts,” Canavan wrote.

“Joyce and co. will be well aware how Kerry scored their goal against Dublin. If the Munster champions win a long kick-out, the first thing they do is turn and look to get it in early. That’s when space is open at the back, and one-on-one situations arise.

“If Galway are brave and push up on kick-outs – they have been in every game this year – they do need to be on red alert for the long balls in.”

THREE days to go till the 2022 GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship Final on Sunday as @Kerry_Official face @Galway_GAA in @CrokePark – who will you be supporting on Sunday? pic.twitter.com/f7LJH3I19H — The GAA (@officialgaa) July 21, 2022

Will the Kingdom’s young stars come of age?

Eight years between All-Ireland titles wouldn’t be considered as a long wait for most counties, but for Kerry it will have felt like a lifetime.

Kerry have had no shortage of young talent coming through the ranks in recent years, with the Clifford brothers and Seán O’Shea being the most notable, although they haven’t yet managed to get across the line.

Beating Dublin in the semi-final will have got a significant monkey off of Kerry backs, although if they fail to win on Sunday, the breakthrough against the Dubs will count for very little.

