Paul Mannion explains why Stephen Cluxton gave out to him even when he scored

Paul Mannion has revealed that Stephen Cluxton sometimes gave out to him even after he scored, as he felt he was taking too much of a risk.

Mannion often came up with long range points during his time with Dublin, which obviously earned him plenty of praise from supporters and his teammates alike.

His captain wasn’t always impressed however, as Cluxton felt some of Mannion’s efforts were too speculative and fell outside of the agreed upon 80 per cent rule that Dublin’s players adhered to.

Mannion was speaking on Colm ‘Wooly’ Parkinson’s Smaller Fish podcast and explained Dublin’s “percentage range” rule and why Cluxton felt he didn’t always adhere to it.

“We always said, ‘What’s your percentage range?’ We trusted each player to be taking shots within your percentage range. Generally, we said if you think you can kick it 80 per cent of the time, then let fly,” Mannion explained.

“I remember for a couple of points I kicked, Stephen Cluxton having a go at me, points that I scored, saying ‘Is that your 80 per cent range?’ But it went over.

“Then Philly McMahon would be popping up and he’d have missed one from the outside of the boot and he’s trying to argue that it’s within his range..

“But it was always just a trust thing, wherever you felt you’re at, if you think you can stick it then let fly. It wasn’t ‘You only have to kick it from the D.’

“It was just a trust in each player, where do you feel you’re confident kicking from, and if so, then shoot from there.”

A return to inter-county football isn’t looking likely.

Mannion walked away from Dublin’s inter-county football panel in early 2021, and he has given no indication that he will play for his county again since then.

Although he is just 29 and could play at the highest level for several more years, he has suggested that the commitment needed in inter-county football is now too much for him.

The Dubliner still plays club football for Kilmacud Crokes however, and is currently playing for Donegal Boston in the United States for the summer.

