Paul Mannion admits he has no plans to play for Dublin again

Paul Mannion has admitted that he currently has no plans to play for Dublin again, saying he is enjoying focusing on club football with Kilmacud Crokes.

Mannion is currently just 28 years old, but last year he decided to step away from the Dublin football panel after winning five All-Ireland titles in-a-row with his county.

The three-time All-Star has continued playing Gaelic football with Kilmacud Crokes, and is having a fantastic season with his club side, as they prepare for tomorrow’s Leinster Senior Club Football Championship final against Naas.

Mannion was speaking about his future plans to the GAA’s official website and admitted that is unlikely to play for Dublin this year, but didn’t rule out a return to inter-county football some time in the future.

Paul Mannion on his plans for 2022.

“I’ve told the lads that I don’t plan on it now. I’m happy enough just focusing on the club. I have big decisions to make with work and where I’ll be this year, in general,” Mannion explained.

“When I spoke to Dessie [Farrell] last year when I was stepping away, he made clear to me then that the door would still be open, and having spoken to lads on the team more recently, they’ve said the same as well. I do appreciate that.

“As I’ve said before, I do take things one year at a time. I’ve been pretty terrible at planning things beyond that timeframe.

“I’ve told them that I do appreciate that, and if a time comes when I would like to go back, and do get that urge again, that would be great. For the time being, I’m happy out with the decision and just focusing on the club, and different plans that I have.”

Dublin goalscorer Paul Mannion: “They really put it up to us in the first 20 minutes. We got a lucky break with the penalty and I was just glad I could tuck it away.” #DUBvTYR #GAA pic.twitter.com/G6w6ixuekm — The Sunday Game (@TheSundayGame) September 2, 2018

Dublin have seen a raft of departures recently.

Mannion is just one of several experienced players that Dublin will have to plan without for this year, following a recent of spate of retirements.

Kevin McManamon and Philly McMahon both announced their retirements from inter-county football last month, joining the a significant list of players who have walked away from the Dublin panel in recent years.

Jack McCaffrey is just one of those, who like Mannion, is just 28, but decided ahead of the 2020 All-Ireland Football Championship to finish up with the Dublin footballers

Dublin manager Dessie Farrell still has plenty of All-Ireland winners at his disposal, but there is no doubt that it will be a tough ask to adequately replace much of the talent that has left in the last couple of years.

