Paul Geaney has no plans to retire amid Kerry resurgence

Paul Geaney isn’t planning his retirement any time soon as he is enjoying football as much as he ever has with Kerry’s All-Ireland winning team.

At the age of 32, Geaney is now the oldest member of Kerry’s senior football panel after David Moran announced his retirement from inter-county football.

Geaney is just one of three Kerry footballers who won the All-Ireland in 2014 and are set to go again in 2023, with a young crop of talent that looks set to spearhead the county’s efforts for years to come.

Speaking at the launch of the Allianz Leagues, Geaney revealed that he plans to continue playing for Kerry for as long as he can alongside the county’s new generation of All-Ireland winners.

Paul Geaney is as fresh as ever.

“In years gone by it probably wasn’t as clear cut as it was for me this year. I probably would have been more inclined to step away a couple of years ago than I would be now,” Geaney revealed.

“Considering how fresh and eager I am to get going again and psychologically I’m as fresh as I’ve ever been. I had a good season last year. I had a very good season in the county championship.

“So it was a good way to end the year. Obviously I’ve a small bit of time now at the moment trying to rehab an ankle that was causing me a bit of bother all of last year.

“Well, mostly for the club part, but a bit for the rest as well. Hopefully a clean bill of health to come as well and I can produce my best again after I’m back.”

It took years for the Dingle man to adjust to inter-county football.

While Geaney has been a key player for Kerry for many years now, it took a while for him to make an impact at inter-county level when he first started out.

The Dingle man made his senior debut for Kerry in 2011 at the age of 20, although it wasn’t until 2014 when he truly established himself on the inter-county stage.

“The first couple of years were difficult because I hadn’t learnt how to train at that point, I hadn’t learnt how to conduct myself maybe off the field, how to treat my body around training,” Geaney explained.

“I had a long way to go in those first couple of years to get into the squad. Then when I got into the squad I finally started putting the pieces together.

“Then Eamonn [Fitzmaurice] came in as well in 2013 and bar the injury setbacks in those early years, I learnt a lot early. I was probably 23 or 24 at that stage so I was well matured in that sense, but in the next couple of years I lived by all the learnings.

“Once those pieces fall into place it become a lot easier. Then it’s about staying on top of it. As I said, sometimes it can mentally grind you down; you get tired of it, or your head is turned by other opportunities, you might be wanting a new challenge.

“That happened to me a little bit. My form probably dipped in those couple of months in the years where that was the case. I just went back to the basics then.

“I loved the routine of it all again afterwards and in the last couple of years I’ve just loved going through the grind of training.

“Obviously I’ve a young family now and they provide plenty of entertainment for me when I get home and I’m very content in my personal life. That definitely helps as well to settle you down and give whatever I have left.

“Whatever I’ve left I’ll be giving it because I know when once you step away, that’s it and you have to move on. I’m not ready to do that yet.”

Paul Geaney pays tribute to David Moran.

Moran and Geaney combined to terrorise opposition defences for many years with Kerry, with the former acting as the provider for many of the latter’s scoring opportunities.

Geaney is sad to see his long-time team mate go, although he is understanding of the 34-year-old’s decision to call it a day.

“He’s been an ever-present during my career with Kerry. Even when he had his couple of injuries and when I was injured, he was always there and ever-present and always leading the way so I’ll miss him big time,” Geaney said.

“His kick-passing was second to none and when he was on the ball, you know more often than not that the ball was coming. So it was an easy one to make the run when David was on the ball.

“The quality of the ball was always good too. He’ll be a Kerins O’Rahilly’s forward’s dream now from here on.

“Not only was his kick-passing sensational, and his performance was very high, but he was made for Croke Park, because the long kick-out was coming down on top of him and he was clearing house there.

“He also had the ability to accurately kick 40 plus yard balls with a bit of a bounce, or straight into the chest. I could go on about him all day but I can understand where he was coming from.

“Sometimes life just takes over and for him it was this year, so you have to respect that.”

Pictured is Mayo footballer, Padraig O’Hora, and Kerry footballer, Paul Geaney, at the launch of the Allianz Leagues, which return this weekend. The beginning of the Allianz Leagues represents the dawning of new possibilities for the season ahead, with the Allianz Leagues standings determining which counties will compete for the Sam Maguire and Tailteann Cups.

