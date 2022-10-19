Pat Spillane ranks his top 30 Gaelic footballers for 2022

Pat Spillane has compiled a list of the 30 top Gaelic footballers of 2022, with Kerry’s David Clifford coming out on top.

Dublin still take up the most spots in Spillane’s top 10 with four representatives near the summit of the list, which the Kerry legend compiled for the Sunday World, despite having failed to win the All-Ireland for a second consecutive year.

Those four are the only Dublin players included however, as Ciaran Kilkenny in seventh place is the lowest ranked man on the list who wears sky blue and navy at inter-county level.

Clifford takes top spot in the list, who Spillane argued is the best player in Ireland by a “country mile”, while Kerry’s Sean O’Shea and Gavin White also feature in the top 10.

Con O’Callaghan is named in second place, despite missing the entirety of Dublin’s National League campaign as well as his county’s All-Ireland quarter-final and semi-final fixtures, the second of which the Dubs lost to Kerry.

Spillane admits that he is unsure if Kerry would have lifted the Sam Maguire Cup this year if O’Callaghan played in that semi-final, after three impressive displays from the Cuala man in this year’s Leinster Championship.

Shane Walsh of Galway, Lee Keegan of Mayo and Rian O’Neill of Armagh are the only players included in the top 10 who don’t play for one of Dublin or Kerry.

Con O’Callaghan gets the fifth goal for @DubGAAOfficial in what has been a dominant display so far. pic.twitter.com/iSNXZGtnTq — The GAA (@officialgaa) May 28, 2022

Pat Spillane’s top 30 Gaelic footballers in 2022.

1. David Clifford (Kerry), 2. Con O’Callaghan (Dublin), 3. James McCarthy (Dublin), 4. Shane Walsh (Galway), 5. Brian Fenton (Dublin), 6. Sean O’Shea (Kerry), 7. Ciaran Kilkenny (Dublin), 8. Lee Keegan (Mayo), 9. Rian O’Neill (Armagh), 10. Gavin White (Kerry), 11. Cillian McDaid (Galway), 12. Chrissy McKaigue (Derry), 13. Paudie Clifford (Kerry), 14. Tadgh Morley (Kerry), 15. John Daly (Galway), 16. Conor Glass (Derry), 17. Shane Ryan (Kerry), 18. Liam Silke (Galway), 19. Jason Foley (Kerry), 20. Tom O’Sullivan (Kerry), 21. Damien Comer (Galway), 22. Sean Kelly (Galway), 23. Ronan Wallace (Westmeath), 24. Brendan Rodger’s (Derry), 25. Gareth McKinless (Derry), 26. Shane McGuigan (Derry), 27. Sean Powter (Cork), 28. Conor McCluskey (Derry), 29. John Heslin (Westmeath), 30. Daniel Flynn (Kildare)

