Pat Spillane reckons a league title would mean ‘sweet f-all’ to Kerry

Pat Spillane is “certain” that there will be no celebrations on Sunday night if Kerry overcome Mayo in the Allianz Leagues Division One final.

One of Kerry and Mayo will be crowned as Division One champions at Croke Park on Sunday afternoon, in what should be a thrilling encounter if the weather stays nice in Dublin.

While the football on show is likely to be of a very high standard, it has been questioned how eager both sides will be to win the game, as Mayo have a crucial championship encounter with Galway coming up.

Kerry legend Pat Spillane was speaking on the RTE GAA podcast and admitted that he believes that his former side will also be focused on this summer’s campaign and will put little stock into a league triumph.

Pat Spillane on Kerry’s opinion of the league.

“Jack will be hurting after last week. He’ll be cross. I know the way Jack feels. Defeat, even in an irrelevant game, he’ll be cross. He’ll be cross with a lot of things that happened last week,” Spillane said.

“So Kerry are close to full-strength Croke Park factor, wide open spaces, the fact that they’ll be more focused because they have a five-week break until Cork. I think Kerry will fall over the line.

“It’ll be a cracking game. It’ll be a shoot-out. But the only thing that is certain is there’ll be no bonfires blazing win or lose on Sunday night or Monday.

“There’ll be no celebrations because in Kerry, they’re going for their third Division One league title in a row, it counts for absolutely sweet f-all if they don’t deliver Sam at the end of July. No pressure.”

🎧 With the hurling and league finals taking place this weekend, @DaloAnto and Pat Spillane join @me_stafford and @RoryONeill1990 to look ahead to the upcoming finalshttps://t.co/IGm5f7rw6h — RTÉ GAA (@RTEgaa) March 31, 2022

Jack O’Connor will want to regain momentum ahead of the championship.

Although Kerry may not consider it to be a successful season if they win the league but fail to be crowned as All-Ireland champions, a win against Mayo would put them in good stead ahead of the championship.

Tyrone handed Kerry their only loss of the league at the weekend, and another loss to Mayo could plant some seeds of doubt in the heads of players who have not yet lifted the Sam Maguire.

Kerry have all the talent required to win the All-Ireland, but they have looked vulnerable at times in recent years and have lost games that they should have won.

While Kerry have won the last two league titles, they didn’t play in a final on either occasion due to Covid-related reasons, and a big win in Croke Park could go some well to dispelling any lingering doubts the Kingdom may have.

