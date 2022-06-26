Pat Spillane bemoans ‘wrong’ penalty shoot out between Galway and Armagh

Pat Spillane bemoaned the use of penalty shoot outs to decide games in Gaelic football before the dramatic finale to the contest between Galway and Armagh.

Galway and Armagh couldn’t be separated after extra time, after an absorbing contest with plenty of twists and turns, as well as an unsavoury incident at the end of normal time.

The Tribesmen ultimately came out on top of the penalty shoot out, as misses from Armagh’s Stefan Campbell and Conor Turbitt saw Galway win by four goals to one.

Kerry great Pat Spillane was speaking on RTE just after extra time and argued that penalty shoot outs should not be used to decide games in Gaelic football.

Pat Spillane on penalty shoot outs in Gaelic football.

“What a cruel way to lose a game. I just don’t agree with it, it shouldn’t be. We should have a golden score win by one, or win by two,” Spillane argued.

“If I was the GAA president, Larry [McCarthy], I’d go out and say, ‘Lads, thanks for the great drama, thanks for the great entertainment. Go home.’

“It is great drama and it’s great excitement because in 10 minutes time we will have a hero and sadly we will have a villain. A fella who let down his county by missing the penalty that could have brought them into the semi-final.

“It’s the cruelty of sport, that you’ll remember the fella that missed the penalty. That’s why I really feel it’s just a wrong way to decide a contest.”

Matthew Tierney scores the winning penalty to book @Galway_GAA‘s spot in the All-Ireland Semi-Finals. pic.twitter.com/xplDy0qV1H — The GAA (@officialgaa) June 26, 2022

The Tribesmen march on.

Galway looked to have snatched defeat from the jaws of victory, as Armagh scored two goals and a point in injury time to force the game into extra time, but Pádraic Joyce’s side eventually got the job done at Croke Park.

Losing in a penalty shoot out is always a cruel way for a season to come to an end, although Galway were the better side for large periods of the match and deserved the win.

There was plenty of fantastic football on show today from both sides, although the on-field brawl and eye-gouging incident marred what should have been a fantastic advertisement for the sport.

