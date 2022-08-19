Pádraig Hampsey promises increase in ‘hunger’ from Tyrone next year

Pádraig Hampsey has expressed his faith in Tyrone’s young panel to impress next year after a dismal All-Ireland title defence in 2022.

As is seemingly tradition for Tyrone, the defence of their All-Ireland title went very poorly, as they were well beaten by Derry in the Ulster quarter-finals before their championship was ended by Armagh in the first round of the qualifiers.

Although seven Tyrone players walked away from the county panel before this year’s championship, their efforts came as a surprise nonetheless, as they looked a shadow of the side that got their hands on the Sam Maguire in 2021.

Tyrone captain Pádraig Hampsey was speaking to the BBC about his county’s disappointing championship campaign and was confident that next year would be far more enjoyable for the Red Hands.

Pádraig Hampsey on Tyrone’s woes in 2021.

“Any day you put on a Tyrone jersey, you go out to do the team proud and the jersey proud. But look, things just didn’t get going this year,” Hampsey said.

“It’s hard to put a finger on it. The Ulster Championship is such a tough competition, it’s tough to get going because you’re going up against big opposition.

“The likes of Derry, they had a great year. They done well to win the Ulster Championship and the likes of Armagh beating us in the qualifiers, we were really disappointed getting beaten that day in the Athletic Grounds.

“But the lads will come back with that bit of hunger and fight for next year because we have a young enough panel and we’ll hopefully push on.”

Watch the Full-Time Highlights of Armagh v Tyrone in the All-Ireland Senior Football Championship Qualifier here on #GAANOW pic.twitter.com/BnzKigbGZU — The GAA (@officialgaa) June 5, 2022

The Red Hands hope to benefit from lengthy wait.

Tyrone last played in June, and they won’t play another competitive fixture until next January, with more than enough time to assess what went wrong in 2022.

Although they were alarmingly poor in this year’s championship, there is still plenty of talent in Tyrone’s squad which could see them competing for major honours again next year.

The Red Hands did manage to retain their Division One status in the Allianz League, and games against the top sides in the country early next year should give a good indication of where they are as a team.

