Pádraic Joyce to continue as Galway manager for another three years

Pádraic Joyce is set to continue as Galway’s senior football manager for another three years after leading the Tribesmen to the All-Ireland final.

The management committee of Galway GAA have announced that they are recommending Joyce as senior football manager on a three-year term for ratification at a county committee meeting next week.

U20s manager Donal Ó Fátharta and minor manager Alan Glynn are also being proposed for one-year extensions in each of their roles.

Joyce first took charge of Galway’s senior footballers in 2020, having acted as his county’s U20s football manager the year previous.

Pádraic Joyce’s three years in charge of Galway.

The two-time All-Ireland winning player got off to a great start as Galway’s manager, as they won four of their opening five Allianz League Division One fixtures, before the season was put on hold due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Galway’s form dipped after the pandemic imposed break, as they lost their final two league matches and suffered a one-point defeat to Mayo in their only championship game that year.

The shortened league format in 2021 didn’t suit Joyce’s side as they suffered relegation from Division One, and while they did beat Roscommon in that year’s Connacht Championship, Galway’s season ended with another defeat to Mayo.

2022 proved to be Galway’s most successful year in 21 years, as the Tribesmen reached a first All-Ireland final since 2001, won the Connacht Championship and secured promotion to Division One of the Allianz Leagues.

All-Ireland glory remains the goal for the Tribesmen.

Joyce has stated from the beginning that his goal as Galway’s senior football manager is to win an All-Ireland Championship, and they certainly look better placed to do so now then before the Killererin club man took over.

Having played a crucial role in Galway’s All-Ireland winning seasons in 1998 and 2001, Joyce is well aware of what it takes to lift the Sam Maguire Cup.

