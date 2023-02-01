Paddy Andrews slams ’embarrassing’ GAA response to club final debacle

Paddy Andrews has branded the GAA’s response to the All-Ireland Club final debacle as “embarrassing” after a replay was ordered nine days after the game.

The GAA announced on Tuesday that the CCCC have decided that the All-Ireland final between Kilmacud Crokes and Glen must be replayed as the Dublin club had 16 players on the pitch for the final play of the game.

Kilmacud had three days from the time of the announcement to appeal the decision, with the club yet to announce how they will respond to the news.

Former Dublin footballer Paddy Andrews was speaking on Virgin Media about the situation and lay most of the blame at the feet of the GAA.

Paddy Andrews on the GAA’s response to the All-Ireland Club final.

“I think the major takeaway is this is 10 days later from the club final. It was a bit of a farce at the time on the Sunday evening and it hasn’t improved in those 10 days,” Andrews said.

“The GAA’s handling of this and the leadership from the GAA has been a bit embarrassing to be honest. Anyone who was at the game or watched the game could see within a couple of hours of the final whistle that this was going to be an issue.

“We could see the photo on social media of the 16 players… This has happened before, most famously in the All-Ireland semi-final between Dublin and Mayo in 2021 where there was an extra player on the pitch.

“The 45 was called back and Rob Hennelly subsequently kicks the score and the game goes to extra time and Mayo win. That’s the most appropriate way to nip it in the bud there and then.

“The only statement the GAA made in the first three days of this was to say, ‘We actually aren’t going to do anything here, unless the aggrieved club Glen appeal,’ i.e, ‘We really hope you don’t and this will just blow over.’

“So it’s been embarrassing from the GAA’s standpoint.”

Following meetings of CCCC last night and this morning, the objection of CLG Gleann Machaire Ratha as per Riail 7.10 (n) T.O. has been upheld. In accordance with Riail6.44 (b) (i) T.O. Cuid I, the penalty imposed by An Coiste is “Replay of Game”. — The GAA (@officialgaa) January 31, 2023

The controversy is far from over.

If Kilmacud do appeal the decision to replay the final both clubs will have to wait even longer until a resolution is finally made, although there is no way that everyone will be happy whatever the result.

When the replay could be played remains up in the air, as the Allianz Football League got underway last weekend and will take centre stage for the next couple of months.

Some players could be unavailable for their counties if the replay does go ahead, as Derry’s Conor Glass, Emmett Bradley and Ethan Doherty all play for Glen, while Galway’s Shane Walsh and Dublin’s Paul Mannion play for Kilmacud.

