Orla O’Dwyer becomes first Irishwoman selected in AFLW All-Australian team

Tipperary native Orla O’Dwyer has become the first Irishwoman to be selected in AFLW All-Australian team after an impressive season with the Brisbane Lions.

O’Dwyer had to deal with disappointment as Brisbane were defeated by Melbourne FC on Saturday in the AFLW preliminary finals stage, which ended their season, but her individual efforts this year have been recognised.

The Brisbane forward has become the first Irish Aussie Rules player to be named in the All-Australian team (the equivalent of the GAA’s All-Stars) since Jim Stynes was named in the men’s team back in 1993.

Orla O’Dwyer signed her first AFLW contract in 2019.

O’Dwyer first signed for the Lions back in 2019 on a rookie contract and has impressed for the club ever since, having started in last year’s AFLW Grand Final, in which Brisbane defeated the Adelaide Crows.

The 23-year-old returned to Ireland after winning the AFLW with Brisbane and played for Tipperary in the All-Ireland Ladies’ Football Championship.

O’Dwyer has also played camogie for Tipperary in the past, although she could be prevented from lining out for her county in either Gaelic football or camogie in the future, as next season’s AFLW season could be brought forward to start this August.

Although the AFLW All-Australian team has been named, this year’s Grand Final is yet to be played, as Adelaide take on Melbourne this Saturday in the season decider.

Congratulations to all the players named in the 2022 AFLW All-Australian team led by Emma Kearney and Hayley Miller 👏#AFLWAwards | #AFLW pic.twitter.com/i9ElV47mWo — AFL Women’s (@aflwomens) April 5, 2022

Check out the 2022 AFLW All-Australian team below.

Defenders

Ruby Schleicher (Collingwood)

Libby Birch (Melbourne)

Sarah Allan (Adelaide Crows)

Nat Grider (Brisbane Lions)

Emma Kearney (North Melbourne)

Midfielders

Ash Riddell (North Melbourne)

Ebony Marinoff (Adelaide Crows)

Lauren Pearce (Melbourne)

Orla O’Dwyer (Brisbane Lions)

Emily Bates (Brisbane Lions)

Anne Hatchard (Adelaide Crows)

Forwards

Hayley Miller (Fremantle)

Katie Brennan (Richmond)

Daisy Pearce (Melbourne)

Ashleigh Woodland (Adelaide Crows)

Tayla Harris (Melbourne)

