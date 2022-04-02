Ollie Canning reckons crucial year lies ahead for Liam Cahill and Waterford

Galway great Ollie Canning believes 2022 may be the last year Liam Cahill has to do something special with Waterford.

Cahill has the chance to pick up a first major piece of silverware with Waterford today, as the Déise take on Cork in the Allianz Leagues Division One final.

Waterford have come agonisingly close to winning trophies under Cahill, as they reached the Munster Championship final and the All-Ireland Championship final in 2020, but were beaten by Limerick on both occasions.

Tipperary native Cahill turned down the opportunity to manage his own native county by staying on with Waterford for a third year and he does have the option of extending his contract for another 12 months at the close of the current season.

While it may not be Cahill’s last year in charge of Waterford, Ollie Canning stressed just how important 2022 could prove to be for the Déise manager at Sky Sports’ 2022 GAA Season Launch.

Ollie Canning on Liam Cahill and Waterford.

“I think it was telling that Liam maybe chose to stay in Waterford when maybe the option was to go back to Tipperary. Maybe that option was there, I don’t know the ins and outs of it, but it definitely was spoken about as an option at the time,” Canning said.

“It was a great vote of confidence for the Waterford players and panel that Liam would say, ‘I’m not finished here, we can go up a level and we need to go up a level.’

“So I think looking from the outside, this is a crucial year for Liam Cahill because I think history will show that maybe after three years, you get to the peak and then it starts to come down the other side of the hill maybe. So for me, I think he’s shaping them up to be in good shape.

“I think the Ballygunner win was a good shot in the arm for Waterford hurling, I was delighted to see them getting over the line in the end because they’d been knocking on that door in Munster and the All-Ireland club series for a good few years, and that was a good boost for them.

“So I think it’s a crucial year for Waterford and justifiably you would rank them at second or third behind Limerick at this stage, on their style of play and they are strong. They’ve got physical players that can match up against the stronger teams out there.

“It’s a crucial year for Liam Cahill, crucial that he stayed on and the club win for Ballygunner is a big boost for them.”

Limerick remain as the standard bearers.

Although Limerick endured a poor league campaign, as their only win came against Offaly in the final round, the reigning All-Ireland champions will be a much different animal when the championship kicks off.

Waterford and Cork have given a very good account of themselves in recent weeks, although Canning believes Limerick simply may have been biding their time to ensure they are raring to go for the championship.

“The only thing I’d fear is; are Limerick taking a little breather and coming back with an assault on the championship,” Canning commented.

“I don’t think Limerick are going to be that put out, but John Kiely will still feel that maybe in a couple of the games that teams are slowly starting to figure them out.

“I know managers used the league and maybe had an eye on the championship as regards to positional switches for their own players, but I know Limerick will be there or thereabouts at the end of the year.

“They are the favourites for the championship and that’s going on the last couple of years. They’ll come back really strong, and maybe they had it planned that they weren’t going to put 100 per cent into the league this year and this was the breather.

“This Limerick team has been to the forefront for the last few years, so maybe this was the breather they needed and teams need to watch out for that.”

