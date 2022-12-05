Oisín Mullin reveals how Dingle stag party eased his transition to Geelong

Oisín Mullin has revealed how a stag party in Dingle helped in his transition in joining the Geelong Cats in Australia.

The Mayo Gaelic football star has headed Down Under to prepare for the upcoming AFL season, having signed a rookie contract with Geelong after Mullin turned down the opportunity to move to Australia last year.

Naturally, making the move from Ireland to Australia to take up a new sport won’t be easy, although Mullin actually got the opportunity to meet some of his new team mates before leaving home.

Mullin was speaking to Geelong’s media channel and revealed how he met some of his team mates while on a stag party in Dingle.

Oisín Mullin on how he met some Geelong team mates in Dingle.

“I was down at a stag in Dingle. Obviously Mark O’Connor was allowed to go home in the off-season and play for Dingle GAA in their club championship, and a few of the Geelong boys had travelled over and been supporting him,” Mullin explained.

“They all happened to be in Paul Geaney’s Pub the same night as we were there for the stag. So I’ve met a few of them randomly enough. From the start, the boys were very friendly.

“They seem like such a great bunch, good advocates for the culture here and what not. The two boys [Zach Tuohy and Mark O’Connor], all they said was good things about the club.

“They spoke very highly of it, the culture and just how everyone is so welcoming and will help make the transition a bit easier, because it’s difficult moving to another country.

“Different culture, different sport. There’s nothing simple about it. But the lads have been very reassuring and helpful.”

New Code, New Colours, New Beginnings 🇮🇪🏉 Oisin Mullin begins his AFL journey! Oisin Mullin Arrives to Geelong 🎥: https://t.co/nBrPi5dJ0S pic.twitter.com/8qVmDVqgGX — Geelong Cats (@GeelongCats) December 4, 2022

The AFL season kicks off in March.

Mullin will have some time to settle in at Geelong before any competitive football is played, as Geelong begin their AFL season on St. Patrick’s Day next year.

Geelong are the defending champions after beating the Sydney Swans in the AFL Grand Final last year, and the Mayo man would be doing very well to get much game time for the club’s first team.

The 22-year-old will likely be playing much of his football for Geelong’s reserves in the second tier Victorian Football League, although Zach Tuohy and Mark O’Connor have clearly shown the Gaelic footballers can make it at the highest level.